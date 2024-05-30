Support Us Button Widget
Business  Retail

Father’s Day Gift Guide: Presents for the father figure in your life

Our Father’s Day Gift Guide will help you find the perfect gift this year.

May 30, 2024 • 
Staff
COLAtoday_lead.jpg

It’s almost time to shine the spotlight on Dad. Whether they were helping us with our sixth-grade homework or passing down life advice, our father figures influenced us in their own wonderful ways. So, how do we say thanks?

If you’re after something extra + a bit more personalized, we’ve unearthed a selection of gems to gift the father figure in your life. Bonus: Many of these gifts support small businesses.

Shop great gifts by price:

Shop our top Father’s Day picks:

AdamsApple_marinade.jpg

Made with real bourbon and described as “bold”, this marinade and sauce is perfect for beef, chicken, shrimp, salmon, or pork.

Loveland_coffee.jpg

This small batched, Rainforest Alliance Certified organic coﬀee tastes buttery and caramel-y, with notes of toasted hazelnut and smokey brown sugar. It’s the perfect start to Dad’s day.

SaltMonkey_apparel.jpg

If Dad’s in need of fresh apparel, the Original Saltee Long Sleeve is super soft and features a Sammy “The Salt Monkey” logo in vibrant colors on the left chest and the full back.

Luff_sheets.jpg

Luff sheets actually get softer over time — and they won’t pill, shrink, or wrinkle, thanks to OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified fabric. For every set bought, Luff donates a set of twin sheets to organizations that provide beds for children who sleep on the floor or have had poor sleeping conditions their whole life.

Kanga_cooler.jpg

The Gibson Kase Mate Golf Bundle has everything Dad needs to keep your beverages cold while golfing, from the first hole to the last. The 12-pack of their choice will stay frosty for up to 7 hours — no ice needed.

PalmettoCraft_chair.jpg

Give dad the ultimate gift of peace and quiet on the patio in his new Adirondack Chair from Palmetto Craft.

RooseveltSupply_showerset.jpg

Get Dad the best clean of their life with Roosevelt Supply’s shower bundle. Made with only the best ingredients, including organic aloe and argan oil, their shower products are free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and petroleum products.

Rheos_sunglasses.jpg

For a great pair of sunglasses for Dad, Rheos “Lanier” silhouette is adventure-ready and the perfect companion for sport or leisure. Like all Rheos shades, Lanier features floating frames and clearer-than-glass, polarized Nylon Optics.

Quentins_hotsauce.jpg

Quentin’s Hot Mustard Sauce pairs well with pretzels, brats, charcuterie boards, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken of all kinds, eggs in the morning, and so much more. The snack combinations for Dad are endless.

SavvyOak_candle.jpg

Find the perfect scent for Dad to burn and make their home smell great. All of Savvy Oak’s candle materials are sourced from local suppliers and American made.

City Bonfires.jpg

Give Dad the ultimate bonfire experience with City Bonfires Petite Tabletop Fire Bowl. Create a mini bonfire anywhere, from intimate home gatherings to picnics and camping trips.

all_Fan_aff.jpg

Don’t let Dad sweat doing housework or chores this summer — a portable neck fan is exactly the kind of goofy-yet-great gift they’ll love.

all_mask_aff.jpg

This heated eye mask + massager rests tired eyes + creates the perfect self-care moment for those in need of relaxing.

all_light_aff.jpg

This cool outdoor bluetooth speaker looks like a lantern thanks to LED flame lights.

🛍️ Shop the full Father’s Day collection at Six & Main.

More from COLAtoday
47583549_279232582792843_6729088960631669626_n
Food
Wild, can’t-miss desserts in Columbia, SC
May 23, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
South Carolina Travel and Tourism Week 2024.jpg
Travel and Outdoors
SC’s Travel and Tourism Week celebrates the states tourism industry and growth
May 21, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Fenters car detailing
Business
Discover some of the best car detailing services in Columbia
May 13, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Middle aged woman using laptop and having video call while sitting at home and working.
Sponsored
3 must-know facts for first-time homebuyers
Sponsored by