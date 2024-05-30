Father’s Day Gift Guide: Presents for the father figure in your life

It’s almost time to shine the spotlight on Dad. Whether they were helping us with our sixth-grade homework or passing down life advice, our father figures influenced us in their own wonderful ways. So, how do we say thanks?

If you’re after something extra + a bit more personalized, we’ve unearthed a selection of gems to gift the father figure in your life. Bonus: Many of these gifts support small businesses.

Shop great gifts by price:

Shop our top Father’s Day picks:

Made with real bourbon and described as “bold”, this marinade and sauce is perfect for beef, chicken, shrimp, salmon, or pork.

This small batched, Rainforest Alliance Certified organic coﬀee tastes buttery and caramel-y, with notes of toasted hazelnut and smokey brown sugar. It’s the perfect start to Dad’s day.

If Dad’s in need of fresh apparel, the Original Saltee Long Sleeve is super soft and features a Sammy “The Salt Monkey” logo in vibrant colors on the left chest and the full back.

Luff sheets actually get softer over time — and they won’t pill, shrink, or wrinkle, thanks to OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified fabric. For every set bought, Luff donates a set of twin sheets to organizations that provide beds for children who sleep on the floor or have had poor sleeping conditions their whole life.

The Gibson Kase Mate Golf Bundle has everything Dad needs to keep your beverages cold while golfing, from the first hole to the last. The 12-pack of their choice will stay frosty for up to 7 hours — no ice needed.

Give dad the ultimate gift of peace and quiet on the patio in his new Adirondack Chair from Palmetto Craft.

Get Dad the best clean of their life with Roosevelt Supply’s shower bundle. Made with only the best ingredients, including organic aloe and argan oil, their shower products are free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and petroleum products.

For a great pair of sunglasses for Dad, Rheos “Lanier” silhouette is adventure-ready and the perfect companion for sport or leisure. Like all Rheos shades, Lanier features floating frames and clearer-than-glass, polarized Nylon Optics.

Quentin’s Hot Mustard Sauce pairs well with pretzels, brats, charcuterie boards, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken of all kinds, eggs in the morning, and so much more. The snack combinations for Dad are endless.

Find the perfect scent for Dad to burn and make their home smell great. All of Savvy Oak’s candle materials are sourced from local suppliers and American made.

Give Dad the ultimate bonfire experience with City Bonfires Petite Tabletop Fire Bowl. Create a mini bonfire anywhere, from intimate home gatherings to picnics and camping trips.

Don’t let Dad sweat doing housework or chores this summer — a portable neck fan is exactly the kind of goofy-yet-great gift they’ll love.

This heated eye mask + massager rests tired eyes + creates the perfect self-care moment for those in need of relaxing.

This cool outdoor bluetooth speaker looks like a lantern thanks to LED flame lights.

