Get derby-ready with Six & Main

Giddy up. Whether you’re going to the Kentucky Derby or hosting a watch party, we have the perfect items from local makers to make the day special.

There’s no such thing as too many accessories. Arrive in style with this blue and white equestrian scarf and a pair of Babloo earrings .

Be everyone’s favorite attendee. Taste the Bluegrass state with a special Kentucky Derby Macaron Box featuring flavors like Bourbon Ball and KY Chocolate Walnut Pie.

Test your bartending skills making a Mint Julep in these solid brass cups . Keep the vibes going at home with this clean mint and sugar scented candle – a simple reminder of the southern classic.