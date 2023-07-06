SUBSCRIBE
Food

River Rat Brewery releases several new drinks for Drink Up

The local King Rat Daddy brewery released two new drinks for the month of July to celebrate Drink Up around Columbia.

July 6, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Raspberry Gose

Try the new Raspberry Gose, available now on tap.

Photo provided by River Rat Brewery

Table of Contents
🍺 Raspberry Gose
🍉 Watermelon Cooler

During the month of July, COLAtoday is celebrating our local beverage industry the best way we know how — through content.

From entrepreneurs to mixologists, unique coffee shops, fascinating local history + happy hour guides, we will shine a spotlight on the people and places that make our city’s beverage scene special.

Today, we’re highlighting River Rat Brewery and some of its new drinks for summer.

🍺 Raspberry Gose

This new beer is the third release of its Tattoo Series beers, following the Fruited Sour + Good Old Days beers. Two more releases are coming to the series later this year. While you wait, try the Raspberry Gose — a light, tart, and fruity drink.

Watermelon Cooler

Try this: the Watermelon Cooler specialty drink at River Rat Brewery.

Photo provided by River Rat Brewery

🍉 Watermelon Cooler

This new specialty drink is a perfect summer pairing with hints of watermelon. It’s available for a limited time. Not a watermelon fan? Try the Blackberry Lemonade.

More from COLAtoday
Dave's Hot Chicken
Small Business
Try Dave’s Hot Chicken: A new restaurant in Columbia
June 28, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Peace of Soul employee holding two plates of food
LIVE
Vegan and vegetarian eats in Columbia
June 27, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
azalea coffee bar fall drinks
LIVE
Your guide to Columbia’s coffee shops
June 22, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Mattison holding a martini at rooftop bar
Sponsored
Try This: Spend a Saturday like a Columbia, SC Ambassador
Sponsored by