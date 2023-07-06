River Rat Brewery releases several new drinks for Drink Up

During the month of July, COLAtoday is celebrating our local beverage industry the best way we know how — through content.

From entrepreneurs to mixologists, unique coffee shops, fascinating local history + happy hour guides, we will shine a spotlight on the people and places that make our city’s beverage scene special.

Today, we’re highlighting River Rat Brewery and some of its new drinks for summer.

🍺 Raspberry Gose

This new beer is the third release of its Tattoo Series beers, following the Fruited Sour + Good Old Days beers. Two more releases are coming to the series later this year. While you wait, try the Raspberry Gose — a light, tart, and fruity drink.

Try this: the Watermelon Cooler specialty drink at River Rat Brewery. Photo provided by River Rat Brewery

🍉 Watermelon Cooler

This new specialty drink is a perfect summer pairing with hints of watermelon. It’s available for a limited time. Not a watermelon fan? Try the Blackberry Lemonade.