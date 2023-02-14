Road Trip: Visit Charlotte, NC to sip, savor + celebrate its booming culinary scene March 8-22, 2023

From food trucks to fine dining + craft beer to craft cocktails — Charlotte’s food and beverage scene is a powerhouse, wowing guests with bold flavors that puts the Queen City on the map as a foodie destination. Now, the city’s high-ranking culinary artists are extending an open invitation to Savor Charlotte, an exclusive two-week event happening in Charlotte, NC from March 8-22 and featuring hands-on classes, demonstrations from industry trendsetters, exclusive menus, and special offers from top restaurateurs. 👀

Here’s a preview of the restaurants, tastemakers, and mixologists coming together to make this culinary event something well worth traveling for. (Pro tip: Gather your fellow foodies and take your eating adventures on the road.)

Supperland

Supperland is frequently and favorably featured in the pages of the national press, even making Bon Appétit’s Top 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022, while head mixologist Collen Hughes was named Esquire’s Cocktail Guru of the Year.

The Cocktailery

This cocktail supply and beverage shop aims to “take the mystery out of mixology.” The Cocktailery offers classes and an assortment of barware + accessories to make the cocktail crafting process more approachable.

Billy Sunday

An offshoot of a Chicago bar lauded by Food & Wine, Condé Naste + more, Billy Sunday has made its way to Optimist Hall in Charlotte. The stand-alone chalet features a vintage spirits program with sister concept, Spindle Bar, found upstairs as an illustrious endcap to the food hall’s diverse culinary offerings.

Counter-

From Chef Sam Hart comes Counter-, an immersive and fully sensory tasting experience with themed monthly menus paired to music — turning dining expectations on its heel. Hart has taken this same counter-intuitive approach to his newest concept, Biblio, where guests are given a 500-bottle wine list and, with the help of sommeliers and chefs, food that is paired to the wine-of-choice at this reverse-engineered wine bar.

