What’s red, green + everywhere right now?

December 18, 2017
poinsettia

photo by GVLtoday

Table of Contents
You can thank Joel Poinsett for this

Of all the holiday traditions involving plants, Christmas trees are the most iconic – but the poinsettia has the closest-to-home history. It appeared for the first time in America in Greenville, S.C.

Real quick: Are poinsettias plants or flowers?

Plants. The “red flowers” associated with poinsettias are technically leaves. There are small yellow flowers in the center, but they’re a tiny part of the whole poinsettia plant.

How did the poinsettia end up in America?

Charleston native Joel Roberts Poinsett was the first U.S. Minister to Mexico + an amateur botanist who kept greenhouses on his GVL plantation. 🌱 When he found the poinsettia plant on a trip to Mexico in 1828, he sent cuttings home. Poinsett delivered his new plants to friends in Charleston and Philadelphia + everyone fell in love… the rest is history. (Fun fact: Poinsettia Day is a national holiday on the day of his death, Dec. 12, and Greenville named a bunch of things after him.)

But why is the poinsettia associated with Christmas?

The poinsettia grows as a tree in Mexico + only blooms for a short time around Christmas. Thanks to the poinsettia’s red + green colors, both the plant and the color scheme became popular around the holidays. Today, ~70 million poinsettia plants are sold between Thanksgiving + Christmas.

A few fun facts about poinsettia plants to share at your next holiday potluck:

  • They’ve also been called lobster plants because of their color (just doesn’t roll off the tongue…) + are known as “the Flower of the Holy Night” in Mexico.
  • Some latex is made from their sap – so if you’re allergic, you might want to stay away.
  • Most poinsettia plants are grown in California (The Paul Ecke Ranch in C.A. grows 70%+ of all poinsettias purchased in the U.S.).

Poinsettias are mildly toxic to animals, so I won’t have any in my house for the holidays (my cat Annie is WAY too curious), but I’ll enjoy them from afar.

Chloe

