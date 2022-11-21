Secret Season: The best time to plan a crowd-free escape to Jackson County, NC

How does a front row seat to frost-covered mountains, frozen waterfall hikes, and the best seats at award-winning restaurants sound? Some may say it sounds like a dream, but it’s actually the charming reality of Jackson County, NC’s Secret Season — the time of year when the crowds thin out in January to March.

In addition to offering great lodging specials (read: a very affordable time to visit), Secret Season transforms the North Carolina county into the perfect place for a winter getaway with family, a significant other, or friends.

From shopping to outdoor activities, buzzing breweries, and more. Photo provided by Jackson County TDA

Here’s what there is to see and do:

🛍️ Hit the Town

Less crowds in the mountain towns of Cashiers, Cherokee, Dillsboro, and Sylva mean more time to freely explore all that the picturesque streets have to offer, including:



Shopping experiences one-of-a-kind mountain goods , like pottery by local artisans and Appalachian-inspired handmade crafts.

, like pottery by local artisans and Appalachian-inspired handmade crafts. World-class, luxury spa needing some R+R .

. Restaurants with little to no wait times. (Read: Trying the local eats just got better.)

🏔️ Experience the great (winter) outdoors

See the scenic views open up as the leaves fall from trees and reveal the landscapes around them. Some must-see natural wonders + winter activities include:



The beautiful spectacle of frozen waterfalls .

. A naturally-occurring phenomenon known as Shadow of the Bear

Outdoor sports for tubing-loving families and beginner skiers and snowboarders, who will love hitting the slopes at Sapphire Valley Ski Resort

for tubing-loving families and beginner skiers and snowboarders, who will love hitting the slopes at Winter fly fishing, which is oft considered to be the best time to go fly fishing.

Ready to escape the crowds and take in the clean mountain air and long-range mountain views? Get more travel tips (and start planning).*