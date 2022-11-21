Secret Season: The best time to plan a crowd-free escape to Jackson County, NC

How does a front row seat to frost-covered mountains, frozen waterfall hikes, and the best seats at award-winning restaurants sound? Some may say it sounds like a dream, but it’s actually the charming reality of Jackson County, NC’s Secret Season — the time of year when the crowds thin out in January to March.
In addition to offering great lodging specials (read: a very affordable time to visit), Secret Season transforms the North Carolina county into the perfect place for a winter getaway with family, a significant other, or friends.
Here’s what there is to see and do:
🛍️ Hit the Town
Less crowds in the mountain towns of Cashiers, Cherokee, Dillsboro, and Sylva mean more time to freely explore all that the picturesque streets have to offer, including:
- Shopping experiences that abound, with everything from clothing boutiques to upscale antiques to one-of-a-kind mountain goods, like pottery by local artisans and Appalachian-inspired handmade crafts.
- World-class, luxury spa options for those needing some R+R.
- Restaurants with little to no wait times. (Read: Trying the local eats just got better.)
🏔️ Experience the great (winter) outdoors
See the scenic views open up as the leaves fall from trees and reveal the landscapes around them. Some must-see natural wonders + winter activities include:
- The beautiful spectacle of frozen waterfalls.
- A naturally-occurring phenomenon known as Shadow of the Bear, which will return mid-February to March.
- Outdoor sports for tubing-loving families and beginner skiers and snowboarders, who will love hitting the slopes at Sapphire Valley Ski Resort.
- Winter fly fishing, which is oft considered to be the best time to go fly fishing.
Ready to escape the crowds and take in the clean mountain air and long-range mountain views? Get more travel tips (and start planning).*