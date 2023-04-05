See a specialist without leaving home

Let’s be honest, Cola — sometimes it feels like there aren’t enough hours in the day. Even when life is busy, though, our health should be one of our top priorities. Enter: MUSC Health’s brand new Virtual Specialty Care service, which offers at-home appointment convenience for new and existing rheumatology and endocrinology patients. The Virtual Specialty Care service is a welcomed addition to MUSC Health’s already existing telehealth options.

Whether it’s difficulty in traveling, taking time off from work, social anxiety, or the fear of long wait times, telehealth services are designed to remove any restrictions that might be keeping people from seeing the provider they need. Patients can access MUSC’s dedicated virtual team for the care they need with a variety of telehealth options available 24 hours a day, seven days a week from the comfort of home. Available services now include:



Urgent care: Did you know? Telehealth visits for urgent care are free for SC state employees and MUSC employees who elect PEBA for health insurance. Urgent care-related conditions include allergies, colds, skin rashes, COVID-19, and more.

Specialty care: MUSC Health now offers virtual visits for rheumatology and endocrinology. This is also a good option for patients with autoimmune diseases, connective tissue diseases, thyroid conditions, or diabetes. Telehealth visits for specialty care services will bill your insurance. Depending on your insurance plan, you may be responsible for any co-pays.

The specialist starts by gathering basic health information to match you with a specialty provider. Just like a traditional health visit, patients receive necessary prescriptions, lab and imaging referrals, and other medical services.

Want to learn more? See what Virtual Specialty Care patients are saying.

Poll:

Have you used telehealth services? Let us know.*

