Support local by eating local with this subscription box

Looking for a way to support local farms and farmers? Here’s one: Subscribe to a CSA (read: Community Supported Agriculture) box, like The Carolina Crate from Lowes Foods, filled every week with an assortment of fresh, local fruits and vegetables.

Each crate feeds a household of 2 to 4 people and contains 6 to 8 varieties of produce selected based on what’s at its peak each week. You can’t request what you receive — and that’s part of the fun. Subscribers also receive a weekly email with recipe ideas and info about the farms they have supported.

Subscriptions for this summer are open now.

