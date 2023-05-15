SUBSCRIBE
Support local by eating local with this subscription box

May 15, 2023 • 
Lowes Foods
A Carolina Crate box from Lowes Foods being carried on a man's shoulder through a field of crops

Subscribing to The Carolina Crate helps support farms in the Carolinas.

Photo provided by Lowes Foods

Looking for a way to support local farms and farmers? Here’s one: Subscribe to a CSA (read: Community Supported Agriculture) box, like The Carolina Crate from Lowes Foods, filled every week with an assortment of fresh, local fruits and vegetables.

Each crate feeds a household of 2 to 4 people and contains 6 to 8 varieties of produce selected based on what’s at its peak each week. You can’t request what you receive — and that’s part of the fun. Subscribers also receive a weekly email with recipe ideas and info about the farms they have supported.

Subscriptions for this summer are open now.*

Learn more and sign up

