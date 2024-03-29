Sponsored Content
Try This: Give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh at Icon on Taylor

This new downtown boutique has something for everyone.

March 29, 2024 • 
Michaela LeungIcon on Taylor
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for.

Photo by Jessica Hunt Photography

Table of Contents
What we tried:
What not to miss:
What we’re still talking about:
How you can experience this:
Things to know if you go:

New season, new looks. If you’re searching for springtime staples and resort-ready pieces, look no further than Icon on Taylor — a local, woman-owned boutique located in the heart of downtown (1218 Taylor St.) that encourages each shopper to “be their own icon.”

What we tried:

We took a trip to the store, which shares a building with Good Life Cafe, (read: perfect for a quick smoothie or juice so you can sip + shop, or grab lunch after your shopping trip) for a wardrobe revamp.

The store is filled with unique, trendy pieces whether you’re looking for outfits for your next afternoon brunch, or something tropical for your next vacay. Plus, it has a rotating selection of timeless jewelry, vintage + sustainable handbags (more on that later), and seasonal finds that will keep you coming back.

What not to miss:

There is truly something for everyone at Icon on Taylor, no matter what the occasion. From casual outfits to pieces perfect for sitting poolside, bridal shower outfits, children’s clothes and gifts, accessories galore, and more.

Photos by In2Frame

Photos by In2Frame

Photos by In2Frame

The store also features a pre-owned collection of designer handbags (think: Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, and more) in an effort to provide high-end pieces, both new and vintage, in a sustainable way.

What we’re still talking about:

Store owner, Lauren Middleton, has a true passion for fashion. While you’re shopping, Lauren and any of the store associates are ready and willing to help you find and style pieces to achieve the look you’re going for.

Icon on Taylor

Photos by In2Frame

Lauren handpicks unique pieces so that shoppers can come in, find what they’re looking for, and feel good about their purchase.

“I want every woman to feel good in her own skin when they come in here,” says Lauren. “Whether they’re looking for a dress, a bag, or jewelry, I want them to feel like their own icon.”

How you can experience this:

Stop by Icon on Taylor during store hours to find pieces to add to your wardrobe. Need help? Feel free to check in with any of the store associates.

Bonus: Guests can Sip & Shop from 5-7 p.m. during First Thursdays.

Things to know if you go:

  • Experience: Give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh at Icon on Taylor
  • Website: https://iconontaylor.com/
  • Address: 1218 Taylor St., Columbia
  • Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Social: Facebook | Instagram

