Try This: Give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh at Icon on Taylor

New season, new looks. If you’re searching for springtime staples and resort-ready pieces, look no further than Icon on Taylor — a local, woman-owned boutique located in the heart of downtown (1218 Taylor St.) that encourages each shopper to “be their own icon.”

What we tried:

We took a trip to the store, which shares a building with Good Life Cafe, (read: perfect for a quick smoothie or juice so you can sip + shop, or grab lunch after your shopping trip) for a wardrobe revamp.

The store is filled with unique, trendy pieces whether you’re looking for outfits for your next afternoon brunch, or something tropical for your next vacay. Plus, it has a rotating selection of timeless jewelry, vintage + sustainable handbags (more on that later), and seasonal finds that will keep you coming back.

What not to miss:

There is truly something for everyone at Icon on Taylor, no matter what the occasion. From casual outfits to pieces perfect for sitting poolside, bridal shower outfits, children’s clothes and gifts, accessories galore, and more.

The store also features a pre-owned collection of designer handbags (think: Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, and more) in an effort to provide high-end pieces, both new and vintage, in a sustainable way.

What we’re still talking about:

Store owner, Lauren Middleton, has a true passion for fashion. While you’re shopping, Lauren and any of the store associates are ready and willing to help you find and style pieces to achieve the look you’re going for.

Lauren handpicks unique pieces so that shoppers can come in, find what they’re looking for, and feel good about their purchase.

“I want every woman to feel good in her own skin when they come in here,” says Lauren. “Whether they’re looking for a dress, a bag, or jewelry, I want them to feel like their own icon.”

How you can experience this:

Stop by Icon on Taylor during store hours to find pieces to add to your wardrobe. Need help? Feel free to check in with any of the store associates.

Bonus: Guests can Sip & Shop from 5-7 p.m. during First Thursdays.

