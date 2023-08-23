SUBSCRIBE
Sports

10 reasons why Fayetteville, NC should be your next golfing destination

The Sandhills region of NC is home to some of the best golfing in the state (and country).

August 22, 2023 • 
Chloe Rodgers
Sponsored by
Gates Four Golf & Country Club-Fayetteville NC.jpg

Fayetteville, NC is home to great golf — including Gates Four Golf & Country Club.

Photo provided by Fayetteville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

Whether you’re a fanatical golfer or just looking for the next best spot for a hole-in-one weekend away with friends, we’ve got a hidden gem alert: Fayetteville, NC’s Sandhills region is home to some of the best golfing in North Carolina (and it’s just two-and-a-half hours away).

From private golf clubs and nationally recognized courses to carefully designed holes and more, here are 10 Fayetteville-area golf courses to plan your next golf trip around:

1. Highland Country Club

Highland Country Club is touted as Fayetteville’s premier private golf club. Amenities include a Donald Ross-designed 18-hole golf course, seven tennis courts, a swimming pool, full-service dining, and extensive banquet facilities.

2. Kings Grant Golf & Country Club

Voted Reader’s Choice Award Winner for best Cumberland County Golf Course, King’s Grant offers rolling bent grass greens and five sets of tees. Each hole is unique, with a strong emphasis on shot placement and accuracy.

See 8 more courses

