10 reasons why Fayetteville, NC should be your next golfing destination

Whether you’re a fanatical golfer or just looking for the next best spot for a hole-in-one weekend away with friends, we’ve got a hidden gem alert: Fayetteville, NC’s Sandhills region is home to some of the best golfing in North Carolina (and it’s just two-and-a-half hours away).

From private golf clubs and nationally recognized courses to carefully designed holes and more, here are 10 Fayetteville-area golf courses to plan your next golf trip around:

1. Highland Country Club

Highland Country Club is touted as Fayetteville’s premier private golf club. Amenities include a Donald Ross-designed 18-hole golf course, seven tennis courts, a swimming pool, full-service dining, and extensive banquet facilities.

2. Kings Grant Golf & Country Club

Voted Reader’s Choice Award Winner for best Cumberland County Golf Course, King’s Grant offers rolling bent grass greens and five sets of tees. Each hole is unique, with a strong emphasis on shot placement and accuracy.

