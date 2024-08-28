Support Us Button Widget
Sports

Gamecock football nicknames and pronunciations

Practice these pronunciations and remember these nicknames so you’ll be ready to cheer on the Gamecocks.

August 28, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Gamecock WIlly B.JPG

The Gamecocks kick off at 4:15 on Saturday against Old Dominion.

Photo by COLAtoday

The Gamecock football team has released their depth chart, and you’ll be hearing a lot of new names on Saturday. To help you confidently cheer when Irmo native Nick Emmanwori snags a pick-six, here’s a quick list of player pronunciations and nicknames of players you’ll see on the field this season.

Pronunciations

Nick Emmanwori — EE-man-WORE-ee

Tree Babalade — bab-uh-LAH-day

Mazeo Bennett Jr. — MAZE-e-o

Jordan Franke.........................Frawn-kee

Reid Mikeska.................muh-KESS-kuh

Desmond Umeozulu — you-MUH-zoo-loo

Nicknames

These aren’t included on the depth chart, but here are a few nicknames you may hear a lot of this season.

CJ Adams — “Showtime”

Alex Huntley — “Boogie”

Tavareon Martin-Scott — “Bam”

Raheim Sanders — “Rocket”

More from COLAtoday
Tsubaki Karaoke.jpg
Culture
Where to sing karaoke in Columbia
A guide to the best karaoke spots in Columbia, featuring venues for singing, fun themes, and private rooms.
August 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
203164447_500209871182428_8464196996027501090_n
Sports
A guide to the Gamecock’s 2024 college football season
College football is back — here’s how to stream the games, tailgate like a pro, and cheer on the Gamecocks this 2024 season.
August 27, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Soda City FC.jpg
Sports
Soda City FC forms alliance to expand soccer in the Midlands
The Columbia SC Professional Soccer Alliance is working towards elevating soccer in the Midlands by introducing professional teams and expanding opportunities.
August 26, 2024
USC School of medicine
Education
USC’s board of trustees approved a new master plan, shaping the future SC’s flagship university
USC is being upgraded. Residence halls, Thomas Cooper Library, a new School of Medicine, and more could be a part of the university’s future thanks to a new master plan approved by USC’s Board of Trustees.
August 23, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Local authors section at Richland Library
Play
Books written by authors with Columbia connections
Whether you’re looking for your next leisure read, a book for the whole family, or a thrilling fictional novel, we’ve got a list of books written by local authors in Columbia.
August 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
The Runout.jpeg
Music
Columbia Museum of Art launches lunchtime folk series
Enjoy local folk music at Boyd Plaza every Friday this fall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during the Lunchtime Folk Music Series.
August 22, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Image from iOS (1)
Live
Unwritten rules of Columbia
From unspoken rules to commuting, we’ve compiled tips, tricks, and fun memories we share as locals who know the city like the backs of our hands. Consider this your official list of unofficial Columbia rules.
August 22, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
JamRoomFest.png
Music
Jam Room Music Festival returns to Columbia this October
Get a quick rundown of the music lineup and plan ahead for the partner events celebrating the Jam Room Music Festival coming back to Cola in October.
August 21, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Williams Street Extension
Development
Stay in the know: Three large development projects coming to the Midlands
A $20.6 million river development, a 940-bed student housing development, and a $65 million mixed-use retail development are all underway in the Midlands or were announced this week. Here’s what you need to know about each project.
August 21, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Richland Mall Rendering
Development
Here’s what’s replacing Richland Mall in Forest Acres
Forest Acres unveiled renderings for a six-acre park on the former Richland Mall site, featuring an amphitheater, playground, and green spaces.
August 20, 2024
 · 
David Stringer