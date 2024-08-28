Gamecock football nicknames and pronunciations

The Gamecock football team has released their depth chart, and you’ll be hearing a lot of new names on Saturday. To help you confidently cheer when Irmo native Nick Emmanwori snags a pick-six, here’s a quick list of player pronunciations and nicknames of players you’ll see on the field this season.

Pronunciations

Nick Emmanwori — EE-man-WORE-ee

Tree Babalade — bab-uh-LAH-day

Mazeo Bennett Jr. — MAZE-e-o

Jordan Franke.........................Frawn-kee

Reid Mikeska.................muh-KESS-kuh

Desmond Umeozulu — you-MUH-zoo-loo

Nicknames

These aren’t included on the depth chart, but here are a few nicknames you may hear a lot of this season.

CJ Adams — “Showtime”

Alex Huntley — “Boogie”

Tavareon Martin-Scott — “Bam”

Raheim Sanders — “Rocket”