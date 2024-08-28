Gamecock football nicknames and pronunciations

The Gamecock football team has released their depth chart, and you’ll be hearing a lot of new names on Saturday. To help you confidently cheer when Irmo native Nick Emmanwori snags a pick-six, here’s a quick list of player pronunciations and nicknames of players you’ll see on the field this season.
Pronunciations
Nick Emmanwori — EE-man-WORE-ee
Tree Babalade — bab-uh-LAH-day
Mazeo Bennett Jr. — MAZE-e-o
Jordan Franke.........................Frawn-kee
Reid Mikeska.................muh-KESS-kuh
Desmond Umeozulu — you-MUH-zoo-loo
Nicknames
These aren’t included on the depth chart, but here are a few nicknames you may hear a lot of this season.
CJ Adams — “Showtime”
Alex Huntley — “Boogie”
Tavareon Martin-Scott — “Bam”
Raheim Sanders — “Rocket”