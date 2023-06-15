Scope out Gamecock Football’s 2024 SEC opponents

South Carolina Gamecocks’ 2024 SEC football opponents have been announced, with several notable changes to the schedule.

The team will now face Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and LSU instead of Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida.

This shift marks the first-ever matchup between South Carolina and Oklahoma — head coach Shane Beamer’s former school. The SEC had to redo the schedule due to the addition of Texas and Oklahoma as conference members.

The 2024 schedule will eliminate divisions as the SEC moves to 16 teams. Notable games include South Carolina’s trip to Norman to face Oklahoma, the home game against Ole Miss, and the long-awaited visit to Alabama.

The SEC will reveal the times and dates for the games at a later time.

