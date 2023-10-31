Gear up for the 2023-24 Gamecock Season

The Gamecock men’s and women’s basketball programs are in two different positions again this year. The Gamecock men are looking to prove the pundits wrong, and the women have their eyes on another championship run.

Let’s take a quick look at this year’s teams.

Gamecock Women’s Basketball as they announce their starting lineup at Colonial Life Arena. | Photo by Gamecock Athletics

Gamecock WBB

Following the departure of the acclaimed ‘Freshies’ class, the Gamecocks women’s basketball team is eager to establish a new legacy with a team of seasoned leaders and a heaping of fresh talent.

Veteran players Kamilla Cardoso, Bree Hall, and Raven Johnson are stepping up to guide the team, with Kamilla embracing a leadership role. Newcomer Te-Hina Paopao, a transfer from Oregon, has quickly become a pivotal team leader.

Ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll, the Gamecocks are ready to fight back to the SEC and NCAA championship.

Hometown Hero

Columbia native MiLaysia Fulwiley is one of the top new faces on the team, who Coach Staley praised as a “generational talent.” MiLaysia was first called up to W.J. Keenan High School’s Varsity squad when she was in 7th grade. By her senior year, she was a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 13 overall player in the Class of 2023.

Home opener

The Gamecocks will take on No. 14 Maryland in their home opener on Sunday, Nov. 12. The game will sell out, so if you can’t get a ticket, be sure to tune in to ABC at 1 p.m.

Gamecock MBB

Gamecock’s men’s basketball coach, Lamont Paris, made the point at a recent press conference that the SEC predictions from last year were completely wrong. The Gamecocks are predicted to finish last.

With seven returning players, Coach Paris has utilized the transfer portal, bringing in veteran players like graduate transfers B.J. Mack, Stephen Clark, Ta’Lon Cooper, and junior guard Myles Stute. Junior guard Meechie Johnson, back from NBA draft consideration, could have a breakout season. We also hear they can shoot.

Hometown hero

Cola native and A.C. Flora graduate Collin Murray-Boyles hopes to make a big impact as a freshman and is ranked by The Athletic’s Tobias Bass as the No. 13 high-impact freshman in Division I basketball.

Home opener

Watch the Gamecocks take on Wofford in a charity exhibition at 7 p.m. tonight at Colonial Life Arena. Admission is $10 with funds going to support Maui Strong Fund. Admission is free for students.

