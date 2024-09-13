Ray Tanner leaves role as Athletics Director

Ray Tanner — USC’s athletic director since 2012 — will transition into a new role as senior advisor to the president, focusing on fundraising and community engagement. A national search for his successor will begin at the end of the fall semester.
Key points
- Tanner will stay on as the athletic director until a new hire is in place.
- Athletics director emeritus and senior advisor to the president.
- His new contract was approved through June 2028 by the Board of Trustees.
Tanner’s achievements as AD
- Led USC to six national championships across multiple sports.
- Oversaw fundraising growth, with athletics revenue increasing by nearly 80% during his tenure.
- New athletic facilities, benefiting all 21 sports programs at USC.
- Gamecock teams saw historic successes, including women’s basketball (three national titles).