Ray Tanner leaves role as Athletics Director

Ray Tanner will transition to senior advisor to the president as USC begins searching for a new athletics director.

September 13, 2024 • 
David StringerSamantha Robertson
Ray_Tanner_speaks_to_soldiers.jpg

Ray Tanner’s engages with the community by speaking to soldiers.

Photo via Wikicommons

Ray Tanner — USC’s athletic director since 2012 — will transition into a new role as senior advisor to the president, focusing on fundraising and community engagement. A national search for his successor will begin at the end of the fall semester.

Key points

  • Tanner will stay on as the athletic director until a new hire is in place.
  • Athletics director emeritus and senior advisor to the president.
  • His new contract was approved through June 2028 by the Board of Trustees.

Tanner’s achievements as AD

  • Led USC to six national championships across multiple sports.
  • Oversaw fundraising growth, with athletics revenue increasing by nearly 80% during his tenure.
  • New athletic facilities, benefiting all 21 sports programs at USC.
  • Gamecock teams saw historic successes, including women’s basketball (three national titles).
