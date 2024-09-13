Ray Tanner leaves role as Athletics Director

Ray Tanner — USC’s athletic director since 2012 — will transition into a new role as senior advisor to the president, focusing on fundraising and community engagement. A national search for his successor will begin at the end of the fall semester.

Key points

Tanner will stay on as the athletic director until a new hire is in place.

Athletics director emeritus and senior advisor to the president.

His new contract was approved through June 2028 by the Board of Trustees.

Tanner’s achievements as AD