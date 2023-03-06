SUBSCRIBE
Lifestyle

Spring equinox in Columbia, SC

Visit a local park, participate in a community event, or clean up your humble abode in honor of the astronomical transition from winter to spring.

March 6, 2023 • 
Emily Shea
State House -0289.jpg

Spring time on the South Carolina State House grounds. | Photo by COLAtoday

Today marks the spring equinox (aka the first day of Spring). 🌷

Technically speaking, it’s the day that the sun crosses the Earth’s equator from the Southern Hemisphere into the Northern Hemisphere. The shift marks the astronomical start of spring and days will become “longer” because there will be more time between sunrise and sunset.

Looking to celebrate the season? Head to our events page to see community events happening this week and beyond. If you’re up for spending some time outside with your pooch, our dog parks guide will point you in the right direction.

If you’re in the mood for some spring cleaning, here are the essentials we recommend:

🧽 Mr. Clean Magic Erasers

💧 Microfiber cleaning cloths

🧹 Duster kit

🍓 Refrigerator organizer bins

🧼 Spinning scrubber brush

Bonus: Hire a cleaning professional to tidy up your humble abode.

