Spring equinox in Columbia, SC

Today marks the spring equinox (aka the first day of Spring). 🌷

Technically speaking, it’s the day that the sun crosses the Earth’s equator from the Southern Hemisphere into the Northern Hemisphere. The shift marks the astronomical start of spring and days will become “longer” because there will be more time between sunrise and sunset.

Looking to celebrate the season? Head to our events page to see community events happening this week and beyond. If you’re up for spending some time outside with your pooch, our dog parks guide will point you in the right direction.

If you’re in the mood for some spring cleaning, here are the essentials we recommend:

🧽 Mr. Clean Magic Erasers

💧 Microfiber cleaning cloths

🧹 Duster kit

🍓 Refrigerator organizer bins

🧼 Spinning scrubber brush

Bonus: Hire a cleaning professional to tidy up your humble abode.