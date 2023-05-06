Summer concerts in the Soda City

It’s no secret that the Soda City loves live music. From weekly performances, bands performing at Market on Main, to specialty recurring events like Steel Hand Brewings‘ “Nashville Nights” series, you can catch a live show nearly every night.

Today we’re highlighting six concerts coming to Cola this summer.

Incubus | Day, May 24 | Township Auditorium | 7:30 p.m. | $57+ | Incubus hit the height of their popularity at the turn of the century, and if you’re a long-time fan, you may remember them performing at Fall Out in Finlay Park in 2001.

Charley Crockett | Day, June 6 | The Senate | 8 p.m. | $31 | The country singer from Waco, TX carries a natural country flair. He’s exploded on the country music scene with over 1.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade | Sunday, June 11 | The Township Auditorium | $49+ | Les Claypool, founder of Primus, who you may know as the band behind the South Park theme song. His new lineup for the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade features Sean Lennon on guitar, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Juneteenth Joy Fest | Sunday, June 18 | Colonial Life Arena | 6 p.m. | $42+ | 14-time Grammy nominee and four-time winner Yolanda Adams headlines this year’s fest. The gospel singer will be joined by Tye Tribbett, Le’Andria Johnson, and Jekalyn Carr.

Nashville Nights | Fridays between June 2-July 28 | Steel Hands Brewing | 6 p.m. | Free | The summer concert series hosted by Gamecock radio voice turned country music artist Michael Haney, features a singer-songwriter from the “Songwriting Capital of the World” each week.