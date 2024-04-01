The 12th Annual Tartan Day South Celebration ireturns this week, running from Thursday, April 4 through Sunday, April 7. Tartan Day South celebrates Celtic culture + heritage in the Midlands and supports the River Alliance .

The main event is in Cayce at the Historic Columbia Speedway on Saturday. Other free and paid events are held in West Columbia, Cayce, and Lexington.

Event lineup

Thursday, April 4 | The Tartan Day South Kick-Off Party | Steel Hands Brewing, 2350 Foreman St., Cayce | 7 p.m.

Friday, April 5 | The Celtic Concert | Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main St., Lexington | 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 | Highland Games & Celtic Festival + Drumsmoke| The Historic Columbia Speedway, 2001 Charleston Hwy, Cayce | Events begin at 9 a.m.

Sunday, April 7 | The Kirkin’ of the Tartans | The West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Rd., West Columbia | 11 a.m.