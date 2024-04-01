The 12th Annual Tartan Day South Celebration ireturns this week, running from Thursday, April 4 through Sunday, April 7. Tartan Day South celebrates Celtic culture + heritage in the Midlands and supports the River Alliance.
The main event is in Cayce at the Historic Columbia Speedway on Saturday. Other free and paid events are held in West Columbia, Cayce, and Lexington.
Event lineup
Thursday, April 4 | The Tartan Day South Kick-Off Party | Steel Hands Brewing, 2350 Foreman St., Cayce | 7 p.m.
Friday, April 5 | The Celtic Concert | Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main St., Lexington | 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 6 | Highland Games & Celtic Festival + Drumsmoke| The Historic Columbia Speedway, 2001 Charleston Hwy, Cayce | Events begin at 9 a.m.
Sunday, April 7 | The Kirkin’ of the Tartans | The West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Rd., West Columbia | 11 a.m.