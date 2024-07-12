The Annual Taste on the River event raised over $37,000 for the West Columbia Beautification Foundation

Each year the West Columbia Beautification Foundation hosts a fundraising event called Taste on the River, allowing citizens to indulge in various food offerings from top-rated restaurants across the Midlands while supporting the beautification efforts of West Columbia. This year, 13 local restaurants participated, and the event raised $37,449.25.

Kathy Whetzel — West Columbia Beautification Foundation’s Chairperson— said, “We are very excited with the success of this year’s event. We had new faces, premier restaurants and auction items, and the volunteers’ support. Keep an eye for all the plantings from the proceeds.”

Funds in action

The West Columbia Beautification Foundation is working with the City of West Columbia, SCDOT, Dominion Energy, and private property owners to redesign and beautify Highway 1. Take a look at the project, set to be complete by 2026.