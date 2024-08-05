Support Us Button Widget

The South Carolina State Museum is celebrating 10 years of immersive and interactive experiences.

Since the summer of 2014, community members have enjoyed immersive, educational experiences inside the planetarium’s 55ft digital dome, 4D, and more.

August 5, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Scenes from the Planetarium's construction + grand opening.

The grand opening of the Planetarium, Observatory, and 4D Theater was held on Aug. 16, 2014.

Photos provided by the South Carolina State Museum

The South Carolina State Museum is celebrating 10 years of immersive experiences following the renovation and opening of the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium, the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Interactive Theater, and the state-of-the-art Observatory.

Since August 2014, community members have been able to enjoy immersive, educational experiences like the planetarium’s 55ft digital dome, ‘snow’ in the 4D theater, taking an up-close look at craters on the moon, laser shows, and more. Fun fact: nearly half a million planetarium tickets have been sold since opening.

The local museum is offering a two-for-one deal on any planetarium and 4D theater shows every Saturday in August. Buy any two planetarium or 4D theater tickets for $5, not including general admission.

Planetarium showings

4D Theater showings

