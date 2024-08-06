Columbia’s hospitality market growth by numbers

Columbia’s hospitality market experienced steady growth in Q2 2024, according to a recent report from Colliers. With developments in the construction pipeline, here’s a look at the new hotel projects on the horizon and its expected completion:



These new additions, totaling 570 rooms, come at a time when city leaders have expressed the need for more downtown hotels. Columbia’s average occupancy rate of 66.4% is lower compared to Greenville’s 71.4% and Charleston’s 79.0%.