What to do when visiting Columbia if you’re in town for the Rivals in Red soccer game.

Hey there, soccer fans. If you’re in town this weekend for the big Rivals in Red game or hosting guests from out of town + feel overwhelmed with activity planning, we’re giving you three can’t-miss activities in Cola.

Soda City Market

If you’ve never been to our city’s Soda City Market, you have to go. In honor of the big game, Soda City Market is hosting a goal-scoring challenge against local goalies + city celebs. Some featured goalies will be Kristian Niemi (check out a Q+A with him) and Mayor Rickenmann. Pro tip: walk around the State House while already on Main Street.

Stroll a riverwalk

Columbia is known for its beautiful rivers + you’d be remiss if you didn’t stroll along one of them. Pro tip: grab a scoop of ice cream from a local shop and eat it before it melts while walking or visit Riverbanks Zoo and Garden and say hello to its new sea turtle, Huntington.

Wine + dine

Try one of our local restaurants. Feeling brunch? We’ve got you. Need an afternoon pick-me-up? No problem. Want to dine at Columbia’s first James Beard Award-winning restaurant? Lula Drake’s ready. Explore more food options around our city.