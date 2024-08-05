Support Us Button Widget

Tropical Storm Debby: what you need to know and how to prepare

Heavy rainfall and wind gusts are likely to the biggest Tropical Storm Debby threat to the Midlands. Here’s what you need to know.

August 5, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
storm.png

Tropical Storm Debby. | Photo via WLTX.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued a State of Emergency for South Carolina in preparation for Tropical Storm Debby. News 19 Weather Impact Alerts days have been issued through Thursday, but river and water levels may continue to rise even after the storm moves on. We’re breaking down what you need to know and how it could affect The Midlands throughout the week.

Flooding

Tropical storm rainfall + flooding poses the biggest threat to the Midlands. Along with heavy rainfall, wind gusts are expected and could reach upwards of 30 mph. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division posted yesterday that rainfall totals for South Carolina have increased, and the Midlands area could see eight to 15 inches.

Columbia is no stranger to flooding, and last June, SC rolled out a new Strategic Statewide Resilience + Risk Reduction Plan. Part of the plan includes a reference to the severe flooding event that occurred in 2015, specifically, the breach that caused significant damage to the canal and affected the water supply for ~400,000 people.

Safety + power crews are preparing for potential power outages and will use sandbags to help with flooding.

Local sources to follow

For safety tips, up-to-date information, and road closures, follow the links to several local sources below.

More from COLAtoday
Scenes from the Planetarium's construction + grand opening.
The South Carolina State Museum is celebrating 10 years of immersive and interactive experiences.
Since the summer of 2014, community members have enjoyed immersive, educational experiences inside the planetarium’s 55ft digital dome, 4D, and more.
August 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Historic Cola-8833.jpg
Events
Historic Columbia’s August events
From flower cutting classes to a walking tour of the Vista, learn about Columbia’s history through these August events.
August 2, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Friarsgate Skatepark
New sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Soda City style
Learn how to participate in these new olympic sports at several locations around the Soda City.
August 2, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
Soda City 2024-9001.jpg
What to do when visiting Columbia if you’re in town for the Rivals in Red soccer game.
If you’re in town this weekend for the Rivals in Red soccer game or hosting guests, we’re giving you three local activities the whole family will enjoy in additional to the big game.
August 1, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
The State House in afternoon light
City
Celebrate 803 Day: Uniting the Midlands community
The inaugural 803 Day on August 3 will unite the Midlands with a 5K run, festival, $8.03 specials, a scavenger hunt, and community support, celebrating local pride and heritage.
August 1, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_5972.JPG
Events
9 free fall festivals in Columbia
Fill up your fall calendar with these free events happening across the Soda City.
July 31, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
The Eiffel Tower in Paris with Olympic rings
Sports
Keep up with some of South Carolina’s athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Several of our state’s athletes have competed in the first week of the 2024 Paris Olympics and we’re giving you an update on their happenings.
July 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
William's Brice
Sports
What to expect and how to attend the Rivals in Red soccer game happening in Columbia
Liverpool F.C. + Manchester United will play at Williams-Brice Stadium as part of the Rivals in Red Tour. Here’s how to get involved locally and what to expect for the game, happening on Saturday, Aug. 3.
July 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Peace of Soul employee holding two plates of food
Live
Vegan and vegetarian eats in Columbia
Dig into delicious and nutritious vegan and vegetarian fare in every corner of Columbia.
July 29, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
TodaysBest-NominateNow-NL-06.25.24_COLA.png
City
Spread the local love with COLAtoday’s Best
From coffee shops to event venues, we’re asking for your insight on the top-tier spots Columbia has to offer.
July 28, 2024
 · 
Bella Rainey