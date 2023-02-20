The Busted Plug art display is relocating

Weighing in around 675,000 pounds and standing over 40 ft tall, the Busted Plug sculpture from local artist Blue Sky is one of Cola’s most unique and recognizable public art installations.

Oh, and it’s relocating.

The roadside attraction, which was unveiled in 2001, will be temporarily moved into storage as the city decides where to relocate it.

An official timeline and spot for the relocation has not been announced. So, we’re asking y’all.

If you were in charge of moving the art sculpture, where would you place it? Let us know below and we may share your responses in an upcoming newsletter.