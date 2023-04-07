SUBSCRIBE
👀 There’s a new chef in town

April 7, 2023 
Hampton Street Vineyard
Jason Bruner

Jason Bruner brings a wealth of experience from his studies in top kitchens across the globe (think: Italy, China, and New York City) and his formal training at the Culinary Institute of America.

New chef, same great atmosphere. Join Hampton Street Vineyard in welcoming its new Executive Chef, Jason Bruner.

A Louisiana native with a New Orleans-bred appreciation for food, Bruner recently unveiled new brunch and lunch menus for the upscale French bistro. His culinary background and commitment to using local, seasonal ingredients have inspired a fresh take on HSV’s farm-to-table fare.

Even with the new menus, HSV will continue its series of wine dinners with the addition of wine tastings once a month, and a delightful L’apero (happy hour) featuring $7 cocktails and wines + a new selection of small plates.*

Reserve a table

