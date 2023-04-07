👀 There’s a new chef in town

New chef, same great atmosphere. Join Hampton Street Vineyard in welcoming its new Executive Chef, Jason Bruner.

A Louisiana native with a New Orleans-bred appreciation for food, Bruner recently unveiled new brunch and lunch menus for the upscale French bistro. His culinary background and commitment to using local, seasonal ingredients have inspired a fresh take on HSV’s farm-to-table fare.

Even with the new menus, HSV will continue its series of wine dinners with the addition of wine tastings once a month, and a delightful L’apero (happy hour) featuring $7 cocktails and wines + a new selection of small plates.*

