Ready to sip wine while admiring art? Art Uncorked by SakiTumi is back on Thursday, May 18 from 6-9 p.m.

This free, drop-in style event allows guests to stop by for a meet + greet with local artist Linda Cannup, view her work hanging up in the restaurant, and sample at least four exclusive wines.

Bonus: There will be a wine rep on hand to discuss the wines and place at-cost bottle orders.*

Get details + RSVP