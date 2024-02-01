Sponsored Content
7 reasons to explore Fayetteville this winter

We’ve rounded up the top things to do this winter in Fayetteville, NC, where an abundance of cold weather activities await.

Bethany HarrisDistiNCtly Fayetteville
Experience the warm + cozy — or a variety of cold weather adventures — in Fayetteville, NC.

Hibernation is for the bears. Venture out of your house and embrace winter in Fayetteville, NC, where these cold weather activities await:

🥾 Outdoor adventures

  • Stroll crisp trails: Enjoy the outdoors during nature’s slumber by hiking J. Bayard Clark, Rowan, and Mazarick parks — or (winter) birdwatching at Cape Fear Botanical Garden.
  • Soar through pines: Yes, ZipQuest’s treetop adventure is open year-round.

Cozy escapes

  • Stay indoors: Immerse yourself in family-friendly fun at the Cape Fear Complex, Fayetteville History Museum, or Fascinate-U Children’s Museum’s interactive exhibits.
  • Warm your hands: Ditch the gloves and sip on seasonal delights at Rude Awakening, Vagabond Cafe, or Blanc Roasters.
  • Get comfort food coma: Experience Fayetteville’s haven for Southern delights with DistiNCtly Fayetteville’s Quintessential Southern Comfort Food Guide.

🧖 Unwind

  • Unwind with the perfect pint: Explore any of Hometown Hops’ six local breweries.
  • Feel the winter wellness: Get pampered at Between Heaven and Earth Spa or The Renaissance.

More things to do + see

