7 reasons to explore Fayetteville this winter

Hibernation is for the bears. Venture out of your house and embrace winter in Fayetteville, NC, where these cold weather activities await:
🥾 Outdoor adventures
- Stroll crisp trails: Enjoy the outdoors during nature’s slumber by hiking J. Bayard Clark, Rowan, and Mazarick parks — or (winter) birdwatching at Cape Fear Botanical Garden.
- Soar through pines: Yes, ZipQuest’s treetop adventure is open year-round.
☕ Cozy escapes
- Stay indoors: Immerse yourself in family-friendly fun at the Cape Fear Complex, Fayetteville History Museum, or Fascinate-U Children’s Museum’s interactive exhibits.
- Warm your hands: Ditch the gloves and sip on seasonal delights at Rude Awakening, Vagabond Cafe, or Blanc Roasters.
- Get comfort food coma: Experience Fayetteville’s haven for Southern delights with DistiNCtly Fayetteville’s Quintessential Southern Comfort Food Guide.
🧖 Unwind
- Unwind with the perfect pint: Explore any of Hometown Hops’ six local breweries.
- Feel the winter wellness: Get pampered at Between Heaven and Earth Spa or The Renaissance.