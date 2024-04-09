🌸 Fayetteville’s famous bash is back

Grab the fam or your best buds and plan your trip to Fayetteville, NC, because the annual Dogwood Festival is back Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28.

During the 42nd year of this spring tradition, downtown will bloom with exciting entertainment, fabulous food finds, a craft fair, and more family-friendly fun.

🎶 Entertainment

The event kicks off Friday night with a concert by the 82nd Airborne Division’s official rock band, Riser Burn, at Festival Park.

Continue your weekend at the carnival, featuring thrilling rides, games, and other attractions.

🌷 Shop

On Saturday and Sunday, browse arts and crafts from local vendors during the expansive craft fair. From handmade jewelry and portraits to tie-dyed T-shirts and bandanas, you never know what treasures you may find along the historic cobblestone streets.

Pro tip: Explore local shops, too.

🌭 Food + Drinks

Come hungry, because area food trucks + vendors will be set up at Festival Park Plaza. Beer vendors will be pouring tasty favorites from local breweries and restaurants.

More April adventures in Fayetteville