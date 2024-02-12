Travel and Outdoors

Hike the Midlands, earn prizes

With the TRAK Trails program, families can explore nature in the Midlands and earn points.

February 12, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Congaree National Park’s 2.4 mile boardwalk is an excellent introduction to the park. | Photo by @annadiller

Kids in Parks — a program aimed at connecting children and families with nature — offers a range of outdoor activities through its national network of TRACK Trails, including eight spots across the Midlands.

Supported by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the program promotes health and appreciation for public lands through self-guided adventures, including hiking, biking, and geocaching.

Here’s how you can participate in the program, including educational resources and a chance to earn rewards.

8 local TRACK Trail adventures

