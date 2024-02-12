Hike the Midlands, earn prizes

Kids in Parks — a program aimed at connecting children and families with nature — offers a range of outdoor activities through its national network of TRACK Trails, including eight spots across the Midlands.
Supported by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the program promotes health and appreciation for public lands through self-guided adventures, including hiking, biking, and geocaching.
Here’s how you can participate in the program, including educational resources and a chance to earn rewards.
8 local TRACK Trail adventures
- Sesquicentennial State Park, 9564 Two Notch Rd., Columbia
- Congaree National Park, 100 National Park Rd., Hopkins
- Peak to Prosperity - Palmetto Trail, State Rd. S-20-35, Little Mountain
- Winnsboro Walk, 141 S Congress St., Winnsboro
- Wateree River Veterans Park, 550 Highway 1 South, Lugoff
- Hidden Lake at Newberry Recreation Complex, 1786 Glenn St. Ext., Newberry
- Lynch’s Woods Park, Wilson Rd.+ Walter Cousins Rd., Newberry
- Sylvan Farm Trail, 143 Sylvan Farm Rd., Saluda