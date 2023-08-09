Satisfy your summer travel bug with mountain views for two

Picture this: You’re sitting next to your favorite person with a drink in hand, watching the sunset over the Blue Ridge Mountains. It’s summertime, and the lightning bugs are starting to emerge from the lush Asheville greenery surrounding The Omni Grove Park Inn. Sounds dreamy, right?

This could be you when you take advantage of the resort’s new Mountain View for Two package. From Sunday, Aug. 20-Tuesday, Sept. 26, save 15% on your stay at the serene resort every Sunday to Thursday. Bonus: Late checkout, daily breakfast, and a $50 retail credit are all included.

In addition to enjoying the mountain views, you and your plus one could:



Relax in one of the “ Top resort spas in the US (think: therapeutic waterfalls + eucalyptus-infused steam rooms)

(think: therapeutic waterfalls + eucalyptus-infused steam rooms) Hike along the resort’s historic Sunset Trail while taking in the fresh mountain air

Dine at the resort’s impressive restaurants

Embrace the escape