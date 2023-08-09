SUBSCRIBE
Satisfy your summer travel bug with mountain views for two

Pack your bags, grab your favorite person, and save 15% on an end-of-summer getaway at The Omni Grove Park Inn.

August 9, 2023 • 
Anne TateThe Omni Grove Park Inn
A couple looking at the Blue Ridge Mountains from the patio of The Omni Grove Park Inn.

Escape to The Omni Grove Park Inn to enjoy stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Photo by The Omni Grove Park Inn

Picture this: You’re sitting next to your favorite person with a drink in hand, watching the sunset over the Blue Ridge Mountains. It’s summertime, and the lightning bugs are starting to emerge from the lush Asheville greenery surrounding The Omni Grove Park Inn. Sounds dreamy, right?

This could be you when you take advantage of the resort’s new Mountain View for Two package. From Sunday, Aug. 20-Tuesday, Sept. 26, save 15% on your stay at the serene resort every Sunday to Thursday. Bonus: Late checkout, daily breakfast, and a $50 retail credit are all included.

In addition to enjoying the mountain views, you and your plus one could:

Embrace the escape

