Sponsored Content
Travel and Outdoors

Plan your next mountain getaway around Winter Concert Weekend

Escape the winter blues with a weekend of comedy and yacht rock tunes at The Omni Grove Park Inn.

January 22, 2024 • 
The Omni Grove Park InnAnne Tate
Sponsored by
The view at The Omni for Winter Weekend.

This could be you at the historic inn’s Winter Concert Weekend.

Photo by The Omni Grove Park Inn

This February, The Omni Grove Park Inn is hosting a Winter Concert Weekend that promises infectious laughter, legendary tunes, and lasting memories. Think: A road trip north made better.

The soul-warming event features comedy, yacht rock, and Asheville’s serene mountain vibes. Here’s what’s on the two-day lineup, set to take place in the Grand Ballroom:

  • Comedy Show | Friday, Feb. 23 | 8 p.m. | Enjoy a comedy show headlined by Jeff Allen, known for his appearances on America’s Got Talent, Netflix, Amazon, and Dry Bar Comedy.
  • Live Music | Saturday, Feb. 24 | 8 p.m. | Jam out to yacht rock-style classics from artists like Toto, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, and more, performed by Monsters of Yacht.

Pro tip: The Omni Grove Park Inn is offering a Winter Concert Weekend package-for-two that includes overnight accommodations, tickets to both events, daily breakfast, and parking. Can only make it one night? Single event tickets are also available.

Book your Winter Concert getaway

More from COLAtoday
2024 Columbia Ambassadors
City
Get to know the four 2024 Ambassadors for Columbia
January 18, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
severe weather outlook.png
Weather
Severe weather alert: Tuesday storms pose risks for Columbia
January 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
PickleGarden on the River
Development
PickleGarden on the River: Columbia’s soon to be newest pickleball and biergarten space
January 4, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
GoldenGirls Airbnb
Travel and Outdoors
Stay in this Golden Girls-themed Airbnb that’s located in downtown Columbia.
January 4, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson