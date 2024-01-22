Plan your next mountain getaway around Winter Concert Weekend

This February, The Omni Grove Park Inn is hosting a Winter Concert Weekend that promises infectious laughter, legendary tunes, and lasting memories. Think: A road trip north made better.

The soul-warming event features comedy, yacht rock, and Asheville’s serene mountain vibes. Here’s what’s on the two-day lineup, set to take place in the Grand Ballroom:



Comedy Show | Friday, Feb. 23 | 8 p.m. | Enjoy a comedy show headlined by Jeff Allen, known for his appearances on America’s Got Talent, Netflix, Amazon, and Dry Bar Comedy.

Live Music | Saturday, Feb. 24 | 8 p.m. | Jam out to yacht rock-style classics from artists like Toto, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, and more, performed by Monsters of Yacht.

Pro tip: The Omni Grove Park Inn is offering a Winter Concert Weekend package-for-two that includes overnight accommodations, tickets to both events, daily breakfast, and parking. Can only make it one night? Single event tickets are also available.

Book your Winter Concert getaway