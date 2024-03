Whether you’re bringing the kids or embracing your inner child, there’s plenty to do during Spring Break at the South Carolina Aquarium (March 16-April 8).

Guests can experience:



Dive shows in North America’s deepest tank

A special scavenger hunt with fun prizes

Interactive talks with expert educators

Up-close animal encounters

And more

Take time to unplug for a day of fun filled with exciting exhibits, plus unparalleled views of the Charleston Harbor.



Snag tickets + start planning