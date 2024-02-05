The court meets the coast at this award-winning tennis tournament

It’s game time, COLA. Are you a tennis fan with your eyes set on watching a live match? From March 30-April 7, the largest women-only professional tennis tournament in North America is serving up tennis excellence.
Spend your days watching tennis, soaking up the sun, and exploring the beautiful city of Charleston (just a ~2 hour drive away) during the award-winning Credit One Charleston Open.
The 2023 Charleston Open champion, three-time Grand Slam finalist, and current World No. 6 Ons Jabeur returns to the Lowcountry this spring to defend her title. Other early player commitments include:
- American fan favorites Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys
- 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens
- World No. 9 Maria Sakkari
Fans can also:
- Stop by Rally and Refresh, a new dining destination, to grab a Paddle Paloma, select a pickle-themed snack, and sit back + savor the experience.
- Sip the official event cocktail, The First Serve (butterfly pea flower-infused Lowcountry lemonade, Grey Goose Vodka, club soda, and a lemon wheel garnish), served in the commemorative 2024 tournament cup.
- Enjoy live music all week from local acts.
- Listen to tennis talks with legends of the game.
- Bring the kiddos to the Kid’s Zone for some fun.
- And more
Pro tip: Week-long packages are already sold out and finals weekend seats are limited, so start making plans.