Sponsored Content
Travel and Outdoors

The court meets the coast at this award-winning tennis tournament

The Credit One Charleston Open was recognized as the Hologic WTA Tour Tournament of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

February 5, 2024 • 
Michaela LeungCredit One Charleston Open
Sponsored by
A tennis champion on the court during Credit One Charleston Open.

The 500-level Hologic WTA Tour event serves as the kick-off to the clay court season and boasts a strong list of past champions.

Photo provided by Credit One Charleston Open

It’s game time, COLA. Are you a tennis fan with your eyes set on watching a live match? From March 30-April 7, the largest women-only professional tennis tournament in North America is serving up tennis excellence.

Spend your days watching tennis, soaking up the sun, and exploring the beautiful city of Charleston (just a ~2 hour drive away) during the award-winning Credit One Charleston Open.

The 2023 Charleston Open champion, three-time Grand Slam finalist, and current World No. 6 Ons Jabeur returns to the Lowcountry this spring to defend her title. Other early player commitments include:

  • American fan favorites Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys
  • 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens
  • World No. 9 Maria Sakkari

Fans can also:

  • Stop by Rally and Refresh, a new dining destination, to grab a Paddle Paloma, select a pickle-themed snack, and sit back + savor the experience.
  • Sip the official event cocktail, The First Serve (butterfly pea flower-infused Lowcountry lemonade, Grey Goose Vodka, club soda, and a lemon wheel garnish), served in the commemorative 2024 tournament cup.
  • Enjoy live music all week from local acts.
  • Listen to tennis talks with legends of the game.
  • Bring the kiddos to the Kid’s Zone for some fun.
  • And more

Pro tip: Week-long packages are already sold out and finals weekend seats are limited, so start making plans.

Game, set, match — snag tickets

More from COLAtoday
Four people sit onstage in chairs, holding microphones in front of artful floral displays
Sponsored
How Megan Pinckney Rutherford helped bring Sergio Hudson to the CMA
Sponsored by
Two people doing a cheers with champagne glasses in the Main Street District.
Sponsored
3 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Main Street District
Sponsored by
Planetarium exterior is lit up with purple lights and projected onto the side in white lettering is the phrase, "Amore under the stars."
Sponsored
🌌 When the stars make you drool...
Sponsored by
maple syrup being poured in a hot drink with a snowy scene in the background
Sponsored
7 reasons to explore Fayetteville this winter
Sponsored by