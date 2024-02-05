The court meets the coast at this award-winning tennis tournament

It’s game time, COLA. Are you a tennis fan with your eyes set on watching a live match? From March 30-April 7, the largest women-only professional tennis tournament in North America is serving up tennis excellence.

Spend your days watching tennis, soaking up the sun, and exploring the beautiful city of Charleston (just a ~2 hour drive away) during the award-winning Credit One Charleston Open.

The 2023 Charleston Open champion, three-time Grand Slam finalist, and current World No. 6 Ons Jabeur returns to the Lowcountry this spring to defend her title. Other early player commitments include:



American fan favorites Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys

2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens

World No. 9 Maria Sakkari

Fans can also:

Stop by Rally and Refresh, a new dining destination, to grab a Paddle Paloma, select a pickle-themed snack, and sit back + savor the experience.

Sip the official event cocktail, The First Serve (butterfly pea flower-infused Lowcountry lemonade, Grey Goose Vodka, club soda, and a lemon wheel garnish), served in the commemorative 2024 tournament cup.

Enjoy live music all week from local acts.

Listen to tennis talks with legends of the game.

Bring the kiddos to the Kid’s Zone for some fun.

And more

Pro tip: Week-long packages are already sold out and finals weekend seats are limited, so start making plans.

Game, set, match — snag tickets