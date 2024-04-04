Sponsored Content
Travel and Outdoors

This hotel is a welcome re(treat) for every kind of traveler

With a focus on providing travelers with a diverse selection of experiences, Hotel Trundle aims to make each guest’s getaway magical through its three distinct properties.

April 4, 2024 • 
Germaine FooHotel Trundle
Sponsored by
A spacious bedroom is shown, with a king-size bed set against a backdrop of inviting decor at The Honey Bee at The Dens.

If you’re a fan of historic cottages, you’ll feel right at home at The Dens — a collection of residence-style lodging that features local art, custom furnishings, + thoughtful finishes.

Photo by Forrest Clonts

Let’s be real: Travel is something we can’t get enough of. And in today’s travel scene where personalized experiences are increasingly sought after, Hotel Trundle stands out.

According to Travel Weekly, travelers are seeking more unique experiences. Recognizing this shift, Hotel Trundle has changed the hospitality game with three distinct stays, each with its own unique charm — a hotel, semi-private wing, and residential-style lodging. Here’s a breakdown:

  • Hotel Trundle: Columbia’s first boutique hotel featuring 41 unique rooms.
  • The Flutter Wing: A collection of five king suites, including The Darling Suite, which overlooks Main Street and a private rooftop patio.
  • The Dens: Set less than a mile from Hotel Trundle, these are residence-style cottages in a historic 1930s duplex.

Fun fact: The hotel is celebrating its sixth birthday on April 9, which also happens to be National Unicorn Day — talk about making your stay magical.

P.S. Be sure to explore the hotel’s custom packages + offers for an added personal touch.

Plan your stay

More from COLAtoday
Estates Management Company.jpeg
Sponsored
Perfect pairing: Riverside living meets prime location in this luxury community
Sponsored by
A spring photo of the Riverwalk.
Sponsored
Take your workout outside: Tips for finding the right shoe for you
Sponsored by
Two StretchLab Flexologists during an assisted stretch session.
Wellness
How consistent stretching can improve your well-being
March 29, 2024
 · 
StretchLab
Icon on Taylor.jpeg
Sponsored
Try This: Give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh at Icon on Taylor
Sponsored by