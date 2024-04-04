This hotel is a welcome re(treat) for every kind of traveler

Let’s be real: Travel is something we can’t get enough of. And in today’s travel scene where personalized experiences are increasingly sought after, Hotel Trundle stands out.

According to Travel Weekly, travelers are seeking more unique experiences. Recognizing this shift, Hotel Trundle has changed the hospitality game with three distinct stays, each with its own unique charm — a hotel, semi-private wing, and residential-style lodging. Here’s a breakdown:



Fun fact: The hotel is celebrating its sixth birthday on April 9, which also happens to be National Unicorn Day — talk about making your stay magical.

P.S. Be sure to explore the hotel’s custom packages + offers for an added personal touch.

Plan your stay