This hotel is a welcome re(treat) for every kind of traveler
With a focus on providing travelers with a diverse selection of experiences, Hotel Trundle aims to make each guest’s getaway magical through its three distinct properties.
Let’s be real: Travel is something we can’t get enough of. And in today’s travel scene where personalized experiences are increasingly sought after, Hotel Trundle stands out.
According to Travel Weekly, travelers are seeking more unique experiences. Recognizing this shift, Hotel Trundle has changed the hospitality game with three distinct stays, each with its own unique charm — a hotel, semi-private wing, and residential-style lodging. Here’s a breakdown:
- Hotel Trundle: Columbia’s first boutique hotel featuring 41 unique rooms.
- The Flutter Wing: A collection of five king suites, including The Darling Suite, which overlooks Main Street and a private rooftop patio.
- The Dens: Set less than a mile from Hotel Trundle, these are residence-style cottages in a historic 1930s duplex.
Fun fact: The hotel is celebrating its sixth birthday on April 9, which also happens to be National Unicorn Day — talk about making your stay magical.
P.S. Be sure to explore the hotel’s custom packages + offers for an added personal touch.