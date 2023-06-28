SUBSCRIBE
Try Dave’s Hot Chicken: A new restaurant in Columbia

Dave’s Hot Chicken opened on Friday, June 16 at 4601 Devine St. and we’re sharing our thoughts with you about the new Cola restaurant.

June 28, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Dave's Hot Chicken

Two, one tender + one slider with fries meals. | Photo by COLAtoday team

City Editor Sam here. We had the pleasure of trying out Dave’s Hot Chicken, located at 4601 Devine St. across the street from Another Broken Egg, during opening week. Did you know this is the first SC location? And with it being as busy as it was when we went, I’m sure it won’t be the last.

With a straightforward menu, guests can select from four options:

  • Two sliders with fries
  • Two tenders with fries
  • One tender and one slider with fries
  • One slider with fries.

Spice enthusiasts then choose their preferred heat level, ranging from no spice to the daring reaper. Pro tip: Order a meal where you can try two different spice levels (like a slider + a tender) to see which spice level you prefer.

We ordered two meals featuring lite mild, medium, and hot heat levels and spent ~$25. Want a peek into our experience? Watch this reel we posted to our social.

It’s open late, so add this to your lunch, dinner, or late-night bite list.

