Try This: “Our Own Work, Our Own Way” at the Columbia Museum of Art

Hey, COLA, Sam here. 👋 Recently, I had the opportunity to browse the new exhibition “Our Own Work, Our Own Way: Ascendant Women Artists in the Johnson Collection” at the Columbia Museum of Art. Here’s how you can try this for yourself and what you won’t want to miss when you visit.

Peruse art made by 42 women artists of the 20th century with connections to the South. Photo by COLAtoday team

What we tried:

I was able to experience the opening day of “Our Own Work, Our Own Way: Ascendant Women Artists in the Johnson Collection,” an exhibition highlighting works of art from 42 women artists of the 20th century who had connections to the South, including artists from Columbia. These women often faced forms of sexism, racism, or both, and the exhibition celebrates and champions their achievements and art.



Don’t miss all the different mediums on display in this exhibition. Photo by COLAtoday team

What not to miss:

My best advice? Don’t walk around too quickly. Each piece in the exhibition speaks to breaking barriers, status quos, mental barriers, stigmas, insecurities, and more. Seeing the intention, expression, and passion behind the art was inspiring. There are also many different mediums to experience in this collection, so make sure to peruse all the works of art like paintings, carved wood, an abstract iron statue, cloth, and canvases.

“Woman Holding Sheaf of Wheat” by Selma Burke Photo by COLAtoday team

What we’re still talking about:

The staff at the Columbia Museum of Art were extremely helpful and knowledgeable. While I was admiring the “Woman Holding Sheaf of Wheat” by Selma Burke, a staff member approached me and told me that Selma Burke was most likely the original designer for the Franklin D. Roosevelt portrait that we see on the dime today. This information drew a connection between the art and my subconscious experience with it on a daily basis.

How you can experience this:

“Our Own Work, Our Own Way: Ascendant Women Artists in the Johnson Collection” will be on display through Sun., May. 21, 2023. The exhibition is free to browse with the price of admission or museum membership.

Things to know if you go: