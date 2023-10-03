Ultimate Long Drive (ULD) World Championship coming to Columbia

FORE! Experience Columbia SC Sports is set to host the 2023 Ultimate Long Drive (ULD) World Championship at Par Tee Golf Center, 3209 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia, beginning today and running through Sunday, Oct. 8.

With live broadcasts on platforms like ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Facebook, and YouTube, the spotlight will be on the Soda City skyline. Literally, the driving range offers a scenic view of downtown Columbia on the horizon.

Emmy award-winning sportscaster Jim Kelly will return to provide play-by-play event coverage for the fifth year.

The driving championship features age divisions everywhere from 7-and-under to 75+, including categories for athletes with disabilities and a special Valor division for military and first responders.

For the main event, competitors worldwide have secured their spots after several qualifying rounds. Spectators are welcome to attend the event free of charge.

The daily schedule is as follows with competitions beginning at 8 a.m. each day:

Wednesday, Oct. 4 | 75+, 70+, 65+, 55+ Men | Amateur and Professional

Thursday, Oct. 5 | 50+, 45+, 40+ Men | Amateur and Professional

Friday., Oct. 6 | 35+ & Open Men | Amateur and Professional Elimination Rounds down to the final group

Saturday, Oct. 7 | Youth, Juniors and Adaptive | 35+ and Open Men Finals and Valor

Sunday, Oct. 8 | Valor Finals (if needed) | Adult Ladies All Ages

