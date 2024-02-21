Prisma Health On Call: Answers to your HPV and cervical cancer questions

HPV, cervical cancer... the terms might sound scary, but don’t let them stop you from taking charge of your health. Whether you’re concerned about getting vaccinated, understanding test results, or simply want to be informed, you’re not alone.

To help us gather your need-to-know questions, we recently asked our readers (aka you) to send us their HPV and cervical cancer questions for this month’s installment of Prisma Health On Call. And here with the answers is Prisma Health OB/GYN Academic Specialist Erica Lowing, MD.

What is HPV, and how does someone become infected?

“HPV is the human papillomavirus, which is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. It can be transmitted through any form of sexual activity including oral, vaginal, or anal sex, or other genital contact. According to the CDC, HPV is so common that nearly all sexually active people will become infected at some point in their lifetime.”

Why do you refer to “HPV” like it’s one virus? There are dozens of different HPVs with different health implications, correct?

“That is correct! There are many different strains of HPV and some are much higher risk than others. If you have an HPV infection, your provider can test for the type of HPV you have and discuss with you the risks associated with that type.”

Is HPV curable? Can HPV resolve on its own?

“Absolutely! The majority of HPV infections resolve within one year. Your body’s immune system, especially with the help of vaccination, can help clear the infection. Avoiding tobacco products is key to helping your body fight the infection. It is not curable in all cases, however. This is why regular screening is so important!”

Should adults over 55, who never received the vaccine, get vaccinated?

“The HPV vaccine is only approved until the age of 45. Here’s why.”

If you have cervical cancer, can you transmit it to your partner through oral sex?

“You cannot transmit cervical cancer from one partner to another through any form of sex. You can, however, transmit the HPV infection through oral sex, which can put you at risk for head and neck cancer in the future.”

Does HPV have symptoms?

“There are certain strains of HPV that cause genital warts, which can come and go. However, the majority of HPV infections do not have symptoms.”

How long after exposure will any sign of the infection appear?

“This is difficult to say because most HPV strains do not have symptoms! This is why regular screening is so important.”

Is the HPV vaccine safe? What are the pros and cons of vaccination?

“It is absolutely safe! I recommend it to all eligible patients. Learn more about the HPV vaccine.”