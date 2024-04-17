Sponsored Content
Wellness  Healthcare

Try This: Train and recover like an athlete at Apex Athletic Performance

Apex staff includes Prisma Health physicians, personal trainers, physical therapists, nutritionists, and more.

April 17, 2024 • 
Prisma HealthMichaela Leung
Sponsored by
The Apex Athletic Performance Lexington location.

From sports performance to NFL Combine drills and the motion analysis and performance lab, Apex Athletic Performance is the perfect place to train like a pro.

Photo by Apex Athletic Performance

Table of Contents
What we tried:
What not to miss:
What we’re still talking about:
How you can experience this:
Things to know if you go:

Ready to rev up your athletic performance, COLA? Enter: Apex Athletic Performance, a training facility focused on enhancing performance with customized workouts and an emphasis on post-workout recovery — plus, physical therapy, nutrition programs, a golf performance program, and more.

What we tried:

We caught up with SC State football player Patrick Godbolt and went through his tailored workout. Patrick is recovering from the previous season while prepping for Pro Day.

Here’s what a typical workout plan looks like for an athlete:

  • Monday: Acceleration and lower body strength
  • Tuesday: Upper body, football skills, and physical therapy
  • Wednesday: Active recovery workout followed by the cold plunge pool to passively push blood through the system
  • Thursday: Speed, transitioning, and explosive lower body lifting
  • Friday: Upper body (to allow the legs time to recover)
  • Saturday: Starts and core technique

For Patrick, Monday and Thursday are his big days as he works on his 40-yard dash.

What not to miss:

IMG_9048.jpg
1/3

Photo by the COLAtoday team

IMG_9114.jpg
2/3

Photo by the COLAtoday team

IMG_9056.jpg
3/3

Photo by the COLAtoday team

Even if you aren’t an athlete, you can still step up your skills with personal and private group training.

Each program, led by Prisma Health Orthopedics, takes a scientific approach to asses the areas that need improvement and make a plan for how to get there.

The facility is filled with everything an athlete needs, from high-quality equipment fitted with performance-tracking technology to physical therapy + rehabilitation, a golf performance program, and more.

Prisma Health.gif

What we’re still talking about:

The folks at Apex take a scientific approach, and the Motion Analysis and Performance Laboratory (MAP Lab) is a testament to that.

The lab is filled with state-of-the-art software and high-speed cameras providing in-depth evaluations to critical aspects of movement, like:

  • 3D motion capture
  • Electromyography (EMG)
  • Force plates
  • Joint velocities

The MAP Lab is used to create tailored health and athletic performance solutions with programs, like:

PrismaExperienceMAPLab_COLA_4.17.24

Prisma Health’s MAP Lab uses the same technologies often available only to collegiate athletic programs and professional athletes.

Photo provided by Prisma Health

How you can experience this:

There are two Apex Athletic Performance locations offering a wide variety of classes for a wide range of sports, age groups, and skill levels. Check out classes for the Columbia location (903 Huger St.) or the Lexington location (102 Saluda Pointe Dr.).

Things to know if you go:

More from COLAtoday
Scenes from Fayetteville's Dogwood Festival, including vendors in a crowd of people and kids on carnival rides.
Sponsored
🌸 Fayetteville’s famous bash is back
Sponsored by
A plate of Thai Chicken Salad and brown rice with a small side of dressing sit on a wooden table.
Sponsored
Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Duke’s Pad Thai
Sponsored by
A spacious bedroom is shown, with a king-size bed set against a backdrop of inviting decor at The Honey Bee at The Dens.
Sponsored
This hotel is a welcome re(treat) for every kind of traveler
Sponsored by
A collection of handmade post-modernist lamps with unconventional designs at Lewis + Clark, a studio, workshop and gallery in Columbia.
Sponsored
7 reasons to experience this year’s Artista Vista
Sponsored by