Try This: Train and recover like an athlete at Apex Athletic Performance

Ready to rev up your athletic performance, COLA? Enter: Apex Athletic Performance, a training facility focused on enhancing performance with customized workouts and an emphasis on post-workout recovery — plus, physical therapy, nutrition programs, a golf performance program, and more.

What we tried:

We caught up with SC State football player Patrick Godbolt and went through his tailored workout. Patrick is recovering from the previous season while prepping for Pro Day.

Here’s what a typical workout plan looks like for an athlete:



Monday: Acceleration and lower body strength

Tuesday: Upper body, football skills, and physical therapy

Wednesday: Active recovery workout followed by the cold plunge pool to passively push blood through the system

Thursday: Speed, transitioning, and explosive lower body lifting

Friday: Upper body (to allow the legs time to recover)

Saturday: Starts and core technique

For Patrick, Monday and Thursday are his big days as he works on his 40-yard dash.

What not to miss:

Even if you aren’t an athlete, you can still step up your skills with personal and private group training.

Each program, led by Prisma Health Orthopedics, takes a scientific approach to asses the areas that need improvement and make a plan for how to get there.

The facility is filled with everything an athlete needs, from high-quality equipment fitted with performance-tracking technology to physical therapy + rehabilitation, a golf performance program, and more.

What we’re still talking about:

The folks at Apex take a scientific approach, and the Motion Analysis and Performance Laboratory (MAP Lab) is a testament to that.

The lab is filled with state-of-the-art software and high-speed cameras providing in-depth evaluations to critical aspects of movement, like:



3D motion capture

Electromyography (EMG)

Force plates

Joint velocities

The MAP Lab is used to create tailored health and athletic performance solutions with programs, like:

Prisma Health’s MAP Lab uses the same technologies often available only to collegiate athletic programs and professional athletes. Photo provided by Prisma Health

How you can experience this:

There are two Apex Athletic Performance locations offering a wide variety of classes for a wide range of sports, age groups, and skill levels. Check out classes for the Columbia location (903 Huger St.) or the Lexington location (102 Saluda Pointe Dr.).

Things to know if you go: