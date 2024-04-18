Sponsored Content
Beyond weight loss: The life-changing benefits of bariatric surgery

Like any surgery, recovery takes time, but there are many positive outcomes associated with weight loss from bariatric surgery.

Garcelle Vierra Erdie
Getting bariatric surgery is never a guarantee, but thousands of patients have seen dramatically improved health results after their surgery, including patient John Cuttino.

In South Carolina, overweight and obesity issues affect two out of three adults. Bariatric surgery can be an effective treatment option for some adults — if you know about it.

So, what is bariatric surgery?

Bariatric surgery is a procedure performed on the stomach or intestine to induce weight loss.

Research shows that over time, weight loss from the surgery can help prevent (and sometimes reverse) health conditions like high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, type II diabetes, sleep apnea, high cholesterol, and more, leading to a healthier life.

Who is eligible?

You may be a candidate for bariatric surgery if you:

  • Are at least 18 years old
  • Have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 35 or higher
  • Have tried and failed to lose weight in the past
  • Suffer from a serious health issue as a result of obesity

The South Carolina Obesity Surgery Center team is the most comprehensive and experienced in the region, having performed 9,000+ operations.

Learn more about bariatric surgery

