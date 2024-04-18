Beyond weight loss: The life-changing benefits of bariatric surgery

In South Carolina, overweight and obesity issues affect two out of three adults. Bariatric surgery can be an effective treatment option for some adults — if you know about it.

So, what is bariatric surgery?

Bariatric surgery is a procedure performed on the stomach or intestine to induce weight loss.

Research shows that over time, weight loss from the surgery can help prevent (and sometimes reverse) health conditions like high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, type II diabetes, sleep apnea, high cholesterol, and more, leading to a healthier life.

Who is eligible?

You may be a candidate for bariatric surgery if you:



Are at least 18 years old

Have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 35 or higher

Have tried and failed to lose weight in the past

Suffer from a serious health issue as a result of obesity

The South Carolina Obesity Surgery Center team is the most comprehensive and experienced in the region, having performed 9,000+ operations.

Learn more about bariatric surgery