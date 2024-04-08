Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Duke’s Pad Thai

Thai flavors are some of our favorites, and, as it turns out, we share that penchant with Dr. Tiffany N. Phillips of Lexington Women’s Care White Knoll.

Join us at Duke’s Pad Thai for this round of Doctors’ Orders — the series in which Midlands doctors share what they like to eat at some of our favorite local restaurants.

The Cayce family-run restaurant was opened in 2017 by Chris + Noi Souvanna “to share their family recipes with the community and to teach their two boys, Phoenix and Duke, about running a business.”

Jot down Dr. Phillips’ order to sample on your next visit:

“I would order the Thai Chicken Salad and to limit the fat, I’d get the dressing on the side. The more colors on the plate the better so I would ask for extra cucumbers and red onions in place of the steamed rice. There’s nothing I find more refreshing and filling than a delicious salad!”

