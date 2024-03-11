Sponsored Content
Wellness

Prisma Health On Call: Ask the experts your colon health and screening questions

What questions about colon health + screenings do you have for Prisma Health experts?

March 11, 2024 • 
Garcelle Vierra ErdiePrisma Health
Sponsored by
Two people sit on a grey couch and read off of a touch pad.

Regular colon health screenings are an essential preventative health care step.

Photo provided by Prisma Health

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. Overall, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is ~1 in 23 for men and ~1 in 25 for women.

Because of these statistics, it’s highly recommended to begin screenings at age 45 (if not before, depending on your personal risk). The good news? There are a number of screening options available.

For this month’s installment of Prisma Health On Call, we’re connecting readers to Prisma Health colon health experts who are here, on call, and ready to answer your questions about your colon health, colorectal cancer, screenings, and more.

Think:

  • What screening options are available for me?
  • What can I do to reduce my risk of colorectal cancer?
  • What treatment options are there if I’m diagnosed with colorectal cancer?
  • Are there symptoms to watch out for?
  • Who is most at risk for colorectal cancer?

Submit your questions, and we’ll share the experts’ answers in a few weeks.

Ask the experts

More from COLAtoday
A turtle at the South Carolina Aquarium
Sponsored
Sea what’s happening at the South Carolina Aquarium this Spring Break
Sponsored by
A headshot of Ansley Stewart.
Sponsored
Can’t-miss concert: See Ansley Stewart ‘create life out of thin air’
Sponsored by
Multi-BearShadowGiveaway (1).gif
Sponsored
Win weekend passes to Bear Shadow music festival in Highlands, NC
Sponsored by
A colorful bouquet of flowers in a black and white vase in front of a white painting and a black painting in a museum
Sponsored
Countdown to Art Blossoms at the CMA
Sponsored by