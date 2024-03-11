Prisma Health On Call: Ask the experts your colon health and screening questions

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. Overall, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is ~1 in 23 for men and ~1 in 25 for women.

Because of these statistics, it’s highly recommended to begin screenings at age 45 (if not before, depending on your personal risk). The good news? There are a number of screening options available.

For this month’s installment of Prisma Health On Call, we’re connecting readers to Prisma Health colon health experts who are here, on call, and ready to answer your questions about your colon health, colorectal cancer, screenings, and more.

Think:



What screening options are available for me?

What can I do to reduce my risk of colorectal cancer?

What treatment options are there if I’m diagnosed with colorectal cancer?

Are there symptoms to watch out for?

Who is most at risk for colorectal cancer?

Submit your questions, and we’ll share the experts’ answers in a few weeks.



