Prisma Health On Call: Ask the experts your HPV and cervical cancer questions

January 12, 2024 • 
Garcelle Vierra Erdie
Curious about HPV and its link to cancer? Submit your questions to the Prisma Health experts, who are on call + ready to answer in our next edition of Prisma Health On Call.

The human papilloma virus, commonly called HPV, is the single most common sexually transmitted pathogen in the United States. While many people know about HPV’s connection to cervical cancer, there are plenty of facts you may not know about the disease, including other ways it can affect future health and how the HPV vaccine helps to protect adults + teens.

For this month’s installment of Prisma Health On Call, we’re connecting readers to Prisma Health physicians who are here, on call, and ready to answer your questions about HPV and its link to cancer, how to prevent it, and more.

Think:

❓ What is HPV, and how does someone become infected?
❓Does HPV have symptoms?
❓How long after exposure will any sign of the infection appear?
❓Can HPV resolve on its own?
❓Is the HPV vaccine safe? What are the pros and cons of vaccination?
❓At what age can you receive the HPV vaccine?
❓Can adults be vaccinated against HPV?

Submit your questions, and we’ll share the experts’ answers in a few weeks.

Ask the experts

