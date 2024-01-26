Sponsored Content
This medical practice embraces a holistic approach to well-being

Your Health is hosting a wellness event to help you achieve your 2024 health goals.

Michaela Leung
The practice uses plans designed to guide you on a journey toward better health, emphasizing lifestyle choices that enhance your well-being.

Looking to take a different approach to health this year — or on the search for a new primary physician? Enter: Your Health (1730 Main St.), a practice that focuses on preventative, holistic care.

Offering both in-person and telehealth primary care, the office puts each patient’s long-term health goals at the forefront of what they do. The practice provides services, like:

  • Health coaching
  • Occupational therapy
  • Physical therapy
  • Mental health services
  • Dietitian services
  • Massage therapy
  • Myofascial release
  • Lab work
  • Exercise and yoga programs
  • Botox
  • IV Therapy

Plus, the practice is extending their services to include chiropractic care starting March 17.
Interested? You can see the practice for yourself at the open house and meet the team of providers during First Thursday, Feb. 1 from 5-8 p.m. RSVP and let them know about your healthcare goals to start creating a plan for a happy and healthy 2024.

