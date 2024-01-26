This medical practice embraces a holistic approach to well-being

Looking to take a different approach to health this year — or on the search for a new primary physician? Enter: Your Health (1730 Main St.), a practice that focuses on preventative, holistic care.

Offering both in-person and telehealth primary care, the office puts each patient’s long-term health goals at the forefront of what they do. The practice provides services, like:



Health coaching

Occupational therapy

Physical therapy

Mental health services

Dietitian services

Massage therapy

Myofascial release

Lab work

Exercise and yoga programs

Botox

IV Therapy

Plus, the practice is extending their services to include chiropractic care starting March 17.

Interested? You can see the practice for yourself at the open house and meet the team of providers during First Thursday, Feb. 1 from 5-8 p.m. RSVP and let them know about your healthcare goals to start creating a plan for a happy and healthy 2024.

Learn more about the practice