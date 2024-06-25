Support Us Button Widget

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Midlands

Break out the star-spangled attire and picnic blanket for a night of Fourth of July fireworks in Columbia.

June 25, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Fireworks over Segra Park

Fireworks with the Phil returns to Segra Park for a rousing rendition of the 1812 overture. | Photo provided by Segra Park

The Fourth of July is almost here, and we’re ready to celebrate with high-flying fireworks around town + beyond. Here’s where to catch stunning Fourth of July fireworks in Columbia this year:

Fourth of July Celebration on Lake Murray | Saturday, June 29 | Free | Watch fireworks will launch from Spence and Dreher Islands in one of the biggest displays around. The best viewing location is from a boat on Lake Murray, Dreher Island State Park, or from your couch while you’re tuned into WIS News 10. Pro tip: Turn your radio to B106.7 for patriotic music during the show.

Fireworks with the Phil at Segra Park | Thursday, July 4 | Enjoy a live performance by the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra followed by a fireworks display. This one’s been known to sell out, so grab a ticket.

Lexington County Peach Festival | Thursday, July 4 | Free | This all-day event includes a car show, parade, live music, and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Fort Jackson Independence Day Celebration | Thursday, July 4 | Free | Enjoy live music from The Reggie Sullivan band, misting stations to keep you cool, carnival rides, a kids’ zone, and food vendors.

A Rockin’ Red, White & Blue | Wednesday, July 3 | Free | The Town of Blythewood is back with another “Rockin’ Red White & Blue” event featuring food from Smoke It Up BBQ, live music from the Blue Dogs, Pelican SnoBalls to keep you cool, and pyrotechnics to top it off.

Independence Day Celebration at Icehouse Amphitheater | Friday, June 28, 7-10 p.m. | Free | The 246th Army Band will play a concert beginning at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks show at approximately 9:20 p.m. Pro tip: Downtown Lexington’s restaurants will have great views of the fireworks show.

Born in the USA 4-Mile Run | Thursday, July 4 | $35 | Participate in a solo 4-mile race, 4-mile 2-person relay, or a youth run. Heads up: You must sign up to take part.

