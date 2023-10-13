Who belongs on Columbia’s Mt. Rushmore?

Help us out with this monumental question — who would you put on a Mount Rushmore for Columbia?

Last week, we asked you to submit your recommendations — we chiseled down the results and gathered the top 10 names submitted.

Mary McLeod Bethune | Mary Bethune emerged as a pivotal Black educator and advocate, founding Bethune-Cookman College and advising President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Bob Coble | As Columbia’s Mayor from 1990–2010, Bob Coble championed downtown revitalization and initiated the Three Rivers Greenway.

Cocky | This Gamecock mascot, with their community of Cocky’s Reading Express, makes an impressive entrance at home football games and often shows up at weddings.

Alex English | Columbia native and USC basketball standout, Alex dominated the NBA in the 1980s, becoming the decade’s top scorer and earning a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kirkman Finlay, Jr. | Mayor Finlay served from 1978 to 1986 and championed projects like establishing the Koger Center, initiating the Congaree Vista development, and relocating railroads to improve traffic flow.

Narciso Gonzales | The co-founder of The State newspaper advocated for journalistic integrity and reform, solidifying his legacy even after his assassination by Lieutenant Gov. James H. Tillman in 1903.

Robert Mills | Born in Charleston, architect Robert Mills designed many well-known buildings and private residences in Columbia, along with 18 courthouses across the state.

George Rogers | George Washington Rogers Jr., USC’s legendary running back, won the 1980 Heisman Trophy and remains an iconic figure in Columbia with a statue outside of Williams-Brice Stadium.

Dawn Staley | As Gamecock women’s head basketball coach, Coach Staley has achieved unparalleled success, including multiple national championships and perennial top rankings, while being a beacon for community service.

A’ja Wilson | Recognized as the most decorated athlete in South Carolina’s history, she holds 86 school records, was the unanimous National Player of the Year in 2017-18, the first three-time SEC Player of the Year, and was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft.