It’s no secret that association croquet is fun for all ages and abilities — but did you know it has potential health benefits? Think: Improved physical fitness, concentration, and mental agility. It can also reduce stress.

That’s why Still Hopes is especially excited about its latest addition: a new croquet court and pavilion, gifted by resident Susan F. Boyd. Now, the older adult community can enjoy this popular sport with friends and family without leaving home.

