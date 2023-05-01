Recipe: a zero-proof Moscow mule

If you love the occasional night cap but hate the hangover that follows (or already enjoy concocting flavorful mixed drinks sans alcohol), Ritual Zero Proof’s spirits will be a great addition to your home bar kit. The award-winning alcohol-free liquors offer a 1:1 spirit replacement, so you can use them just as you would traditional spirits.

Ritual Zero Proof offers alcohol-free tequila, rum, gin, and whiskey that are made using all-natural botanical ingredients to mimic the taste and smell of liquor. Bonus: Ritual Zero Proof’s website has a slew of cocktail recipes we’re drooling over. We’re featuring one of our favorites below.

Traditional Moscow Mule

Ingredients:



2 oz. Ritual Zero Proof Gin

1/2 oz. lime juice

4 oz. ginger beer

Lime wedges (garnish)

Directions:

Fill a copper mug or tumbler with ice. Add all ingredients. Stir and garnish with lime wedges.

Bonus: Buy these copper mugs and the viral nugget ice maker to elevate your cocktail night.*