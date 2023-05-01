SUBSCRIBE
Food

Recipe: a zero-proof Moscow mule

Use Ritual Zero Proof’s alcohol-free liquor to create a sip-worthy summer cocktail.

May 1, 2023 • 
Emily Shea
ritual.jpeg

Add two ounces of pomegranate juice to your Moscow mule for an added tropical punch. | Photo by Michael D. Wilson via Ritual Zero Proof Spirits

Traditional Moscow Mule

If you love the occasional night cap but hate the hangover that follows (or already enjoy concocting flavorful mixed drinks sans alcohol), Ritual Zero Proof’s spirits will be a great addition to your home bar kit. The award-winning alcohol-free liquors offer a 1:1 spirit replacement, so you can use them just as you would traditional spirits.

Ritual Zero Proof offers alcohol-free tequila, rum, gin, and whiskey that are made using all-natural botanical ingredients to mimic the taste and smell of liquor. Bonus: Ritual Zero Proof’s website has a slew of cocktail recipes we’re drooling over. We’re featuring one of our favorites below.

Traditional Moscow Mule

Ingredients:

Directions:
Fill a copper mug or tumbler with ice. Add all ingredients. Stir and garnish with lime wedges.

Bonus: Buy these copper mugs and the viral nugget ice maker to elevate your cocktail night.*

