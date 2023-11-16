10 holiday markets around the Midlands

Ready to spruce up your gift giving this season? From traditional German Christmas markets to local artisan showcases, the holiday spirit is in the air in the Soda City.

Shop small and discover unique finds at these 10 holiday markets coming soon:

Bierkeller Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas Market) | Weekends, November 25-December 17 | Saturdays 12-10 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m. | Canalside Plaza | Free | Delight in the charm of a traditional German Christmas market along the Congaree River. Featuring local vendors, festive lights, seasonal treats, Glühwein, hot chocolate, and beer. Keep an eye out for Santa’s visit.

NoMa Warehouse Holiday Weekend Market | Friday, Dec. 15-Sunday, Dec. 17 | 3 p.m. | 2222 Sumter St., Columbia | Free | The market will host a Holiday Weekend Market with tasty treats, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa.

Junior League of Columbia Holiday Market | Thursday, Nov. 30-Monday, Dec. 3 | Times vary | SC State Fairgrounds | $10 general admission | Enjoy a variety of activities, including a Ladies Night Out, Holiday Ball, and Sundaes with Santa.

Columbia Christmas Extravaganza Holiday Market | Friday, Dec. 1-Saturday, Dec. 2 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. | $7 | Features a wide array of boutiques, crafters, woodworkers, artisans, and more.

Holiday Festival with Coldstream Country Club | Friday, Dec. 1 | 5-9 p.m. | 2121 Lake Murray Blvd. | Free | This annual event includes local artisans, food trucks, a crafting table, face painting, and a mobile petting zoo.

Curiosity Coffee Bar’s Holiday Markets | Wednesday, Nov. 22, Dec. 9, Dec. 20 | 2327 Main St., Columbia | Free | Starting before Thanksgiving, these markets feature free wine tasting, food by Kusina Filipina, and a festive atmosphere with local vendors and music.

Azalea Coffee Bar Holiday Market | Sunday, Dec. 10 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | 2700 Devine St., Columbia | Free | Join the festive celebration at Azalea Coffee Bar featuring women-owned businesses, a beloved food truck, and a DJ.

Midlands Clay Arts Society Annual Holiday Sale | Thursday, Nov. 30-Sunday, Dec. 3 | 3 p.m. | Storm Water Studios | Discover the charm of handmade pottery at the 22nd annual Midlands Clay Arts Society Holiday Sale. It’s a perfect opportunity to find unique, crafted gifts.

Blythewood Christkindl Market | Saturday, Dec. 9-Sunday, Dec. 10 | 10 a.m.-7 p.m. | Doko Meadows Park, 171 Langford Rd., Blythewood | Free | Experience a German-style Christkindl Market, a first in Columbia, with shopping, food, and entertainment. This festive market promises a magical, Hallmark movie-like atmosphere.