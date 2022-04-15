A peek into the 2022 Gamecock football season and Spring Game

While you read today’s newsletter, we recommend playing this song in the background to enhance your reading experience. Side effects include goosebumps and possible tears.

Welcome back to Williams-Brice Stadium Gamecock fans — well almost. Tomorrow is the Garnet and Black Spring Game where Gamecock nation will gather under a Carolina sky at 7 p.m. (for free) to give fans + coaches a sneak peek of the upcoming season.

You’re in for a treat because there’s a pregame concert by Patrick Davis in the Gamecock Park amphitheater from 5-6:30 p.m. and a firework show to follow the first-ever nighttime Spring Game. So, before we kick off a Saturday in South Carolina, we’re here to tell you which players to look out for + what we might expect this upcoming season.

3 players to watch:

1️⃣ Jaheim Bell — returning player

Position : Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said he will be playing as a “wide back”

: Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said Year : Junior

: Junior Why it matters: Jaheim had a breakout bowl game last season and is being compared to former Gamecock star, Deebo Samuel

Note, Jaheim is currently injured, but is expected to be back before the summer.

2️⃣ Spencer Rattler — transfer

Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Year : Redshirt Junior

: Redshirt Junior Why it matters: Spencer is a five-star recruit Heisman Trophy candidate going into his 2021 season with Oklahoma.

3️⃣ Josh Vann — returning player

Position : Wide receiver

: Wide receiver Year : Fifth Year

: Fifth Year Why it matters: He received the Steve Spurrier Award as the team’s offensive MVP top receiver last season

See the full 2022 season roster here.

Expectations for the season

We’re bringing home the Natty. Hey, us Gamecock fans can dream. But, truthfully, this season seems to have the most optimism + anticipation for a turn of the tides than previous years, and we aren’t the only ones who feel that way.

This will be Coach Shane Beamer’s second season as head coach for the Gamecocks, ending last season with a 7-6 record. Going into the 2022 season, the Gamecocks have the No. 3 ranked incoming transfer class in the SEC, so we’ll see what we do with all the incoming talent.

All in all, as Gamecock fans, we’ll be in the stands no matter what — that’s just who we are. We really just want to see a win over the Tigers and are hopeful this may be our season. We mean it this time.