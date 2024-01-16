Culture  Festivals

St. Pat’s in Five Points unveils this year’s lineup for 2024 festival

Columbia’s largest St. Pat’s in Five Points festival returns with live music, featuring several regional performances, on Saturday, March 16.

January 16, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
St. Pat's in Five Points press conference

Master Splinta aka FatRat Da Czar — the St. Pat’s Festival host — announcing this year’s headliners during the St. Pat’s press conference. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Get ready for the 42nd St. Pat’s in Five Points festival, happening on Saturday, March 16.

Every year, the festival transforms Five Points into a lively hub of music, vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly attractions. This year’s event boasts an extensive lineup, featuring headliners:

  • Lawrence: eight-piece soul-pop band
  • The War and Treaty: husband and wife duo that blends blues with country + rock
  • Futurebirds: A GA-based band that fuses indie rock, country, and psych-rock
  • Sister Hazel: American alternative rock band with four consecutive Billboard Top Country Albums
  • Conner Smith: A country singer who will release his debut album “Smokey Mountains” on Friday, Jan. 26.

With over 40 performances across multiple stages and venues — including New Brookland Tavern, Jake’s on Devine, Breaker’s Live, a new electric alleyway featuring several DJ’s, local brass bands, and more — this year’s festival promises the most extensive musical experience to date.
Purchase tickets — $30 before March 15, $35 at the gate.

More from COLAtoday
Photos of new green and yellow pain and grocery store signage in EdVenture's children's market in Columbia, SC.
Sponsored
Calling all small shoppers: See EdVenture’s kids’ supermarket renovation
Sponsored by
Fall on Main Street
Culture
Try this: COLAtoday’s Picture of the Year contest
January 10, 2024
 · 
Emily Shea-Owen
A widely grinning person sits before a completed bowl on a pottery wheel, hands wet with clay.
Play
Where to take an adult class in Columbia
January 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Cola-skyline-0374
Culture
Asked: Your 2024 local predictions
January 8, 2024
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto