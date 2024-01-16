St. Pat’s in Five Points unveils this year’s lineup for 2024 festival

Get ready for the 42nd St. Pat’s in Five Points festival, happening on Saturday, March 16.
Every year, the festival transforms Five Points into a lively hub of music, vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly attractions. This year’s event boasts an extensive lineup, featuring headliners:
- Lawrence: eight-piece soul-pop band
- The War and Treaty: husband and wife duo that blends blues with country + rock
- Futurebirds: A GA-based band that fuses indie rock, country, and psych-rock
- Sister Hazel: American alternative rock band with four consecutive Billboard Top Country Albums
- Conner Smith: A country singer who will release his debut album “Smokey Mountains” on Friday, Jan. 26.
With over 40 performances across multiple stages and venues — including New Brookland Tavern, Jake’s on Devine, Breaker’s Live, a new electric alleyway featuring several DJ’s, local brass bands, and more — this year’s festival promises the most extensive musical experience to date.
Purchase tickets — $30 before March 15, $35 at the gate.