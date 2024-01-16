St. Pat’s in Five Points unveils this year’s lineup for 2024 festival

Get ready for the 42nd St. Pat’s in Five Points festival, happening on Saturday, March 16.

Every year, the festival transforms Five Points into a lively hub of music, vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly attractions. This year’s event boasts an extensive lineup, featuring headliners:



With over 40 performances across multiple stages and venues — including New Brookland Tavern, Jake’s on Devine, Breaker’s Live, a new electric alleyway featuring several DJ’s, local brass bands, and more — this year’s festival promises the most extensive musical experience to date.

Purchase tickets — $30 before March 15, $35 at the gate.